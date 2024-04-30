Bukedde FM’s Simo Having Sleepless Nights Over UK Gigs

Christmas seems to have come early for Simon Maseruka, aka Simo Omunene we Kibuga, a scribe with state-owned Bukedde FM, who is said to be having sleepless nights ever since he landed two gigs he is set to do in Sweden and the United Kingdom respectively, in September this year.

According to our Snoops, Simo is heading to Sweden, where he will be the official MC at the 2nd Uganda-Europe Convention, which will be held between 24-25th, September 2024.

We have learnt that shortly after the Convention in Sweden, Simo shall fly to London, where he is slated to perform as the official emcee (MC) at Afrigo Band’s concert dubbed ‘Afrigo Live In London’, which will be held at the Royal Regency Hotel, London, on September 28th, 2024.

This is the second time Simo will be officiating at the Afrigo Band show because he scooped the same gig last year courtesy of UK-based Ugandan promoter Richmond.

Snoops intimate that a very excited Simo is nowadays going around telling everyone who lends him an ear about how he won’t be available in Kampala in September because he will be on a tour in Europe.

