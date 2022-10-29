Buliisa Town Council Relishes in First-Ever Mtn-Sponsored Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Bicycle Races

Buliisa bicycle race participants take off in competition for the set grand prize

Buliisa town council residents stood witness on the streets of their town as participants of the MTN-Bunyoro kingdom bicycle races took off in the first-everMTN-sponsored races.

The MTN-sponsoredbicycle races dubbed “empaka ze egali za masaaza “has been running throughout all the Counties of the Bunyoro Kitarakingdom and will be concluded in Hoima City on 12th November.

Andrew Byakutaga the Prime Minister of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom and the Resident District commissioner of Buliisa, Steven Byaruhanga, graced the event with their presence and cheered on the race participants in a fun-filled activity.

“I would like to thank the people of Buliisa, the kingdom officials, and our beloved sponsors at MTN Uganda for working well together to peacefully achieve this event and see it to completion.” Said Andrew Byakutanga.

“We have enjoyed a harmonious relationship with MTN Uganda which has supported us through many sports activities and continues to walk this journey with us the people of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.” Added Byakutanga.

The Resident District Commissioner of Buliisa district Steven Byaruhanga expressed his gratitude to MTN Uganda and the Kingdom for working well together for the development of the Bunyoro people.

“Sports activities like bicycle races are good for our people to improve their health through sports and also promote unity and peace in the community. I am very thankful to MTN for always working for the betterment of our people.” Concluded Byaruhanga

The winners of the Buliisa bicycle races in the male category were Geoffrey Abikuha,JohnSunday,Bright Ahebwa, Victor Wabyoona, and Giu Otim.In the women’s category were Annet Kusemererwa, Grace Nyakaisiki, Evas Katusiime, Scovia Kusiima, and Proscovia Munywakawa.

Byakutanga congratulated the winners and appreciated the residents for giving the bicycle races 100% participation and recapped the grand finale cash prize of UGX 3 million to be won on 12th November this year as the races conclude.

He also communicated that the Kingdom was in the final stages of preparation for the Masaza football tournament which will be held before the end of the year

MTN Uganda as the sole sponsor of the Bunyoro Kitara kingdom empaka ze gaali 2022 has been rewarding each of the top five winners in the races that are set to take place in all 13 counties of the kingdom ahead of the grand finale that will be held in Hoima City.

The first-ever bicycle race competition sponsored by MTN Uganda was recently successfully concluded in the Tooro Kingdom and the Ker Alur Kingdom. More such races launched in other cultural institutions namely; the Busoga Kingdom and Ker Kwaro Acholi.

MTN Uganda is committed to championing cultural heritage to foster unity and togetherness through sponsoring sports initiatives that also act as a platform for talent identification and a place to create awareness around social issues to bolster community growth and development.

