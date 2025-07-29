Bunyoro, West Nile Crown Regional Queens as Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 Finale Nears

As anticipation grows ahead of the Miss Tourism Uganda 2025 grand finale, the Bunyoro-Kitara and West Nile regions proudly crowned their regional queens over the weekend in vibrant ceremonies celebrating culture, beauty, and heritage.

In Bunyoro, the regional contest climaxed with a colorful event at HB Hotel in Hoima, where 21-year-old Anisha Kyomugisha from Hoima District was crowned Miss Tourism Bunyoro 2025. She will be joined at the national finals by first runner-up Shana Asaba and second runner-up Shivan Namugerwa, both 21 and hailing from Masindi District. The national grand finale is scheduled for September 5 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Under the theme “I Am My Culture,” this year’s pageant encourages contestants to embrace and showcase Uganda’s rich cultural diversity. Participants were evaluated on their ability to creatively interpret their cultural identity through traditional dance, attire, talent presentations, and clan storytelling.

With its deep-rooted clan system and royal heritage, Bunyoro’s cultural identity was a central feature of the night. Contestants took the audience on an educational journey into their traditions, merging beauty with ancestral narratives. Kyomugisha, a member of the Nyabaswazima clan, said her passion for preserving and promoting Bunyoro’s culture inspired her to join the competition.

“I believe in the power of culture to unite and inspire. This platform allows me to amplify Bunyoro’s traditions, promote tourism, and foster intercultural dialogue,” she said following her crowning moment.

Princess Daphine Kabatalesa Adyeri, heir to the Queen of Bunyoro-Kitara, officiated as the event’s chief guest. She lauded the initiative for instilling cultural pride among the youth and pledged continued support from the kingdom. She also contributed UGX 500,000 toward the event.

The evening featured electrifying performances by Genne Music and Shantel Jovial, who kept the crowd entertained with lively musical sets.

Meanwhile, in West Nile, the regional search concluded with 24-year-old Letaru Mercy Jovia from Moyo District being crowned Miss Tourism West Nile 2025. She will be accompanied to the finals by first runner-up Endredru Stacy Tanyi (24, also from Moyo) and second runner-up Lekuru Eron (20, from Arua District).

With regional queens now unveiled, the stage is set for a grand celebration of Uganda’s diverse cultural tapestry at the national finale.