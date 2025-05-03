Busia District LCV remanded over theft of Vehicle parts

Brian Musaasizi | Editor May 3, 2025 0
BeFunky-collage (3)

The State House Anti-Corruption Unit in conjunction with the Office of Director Public Prosecutions has arraigned in court the Busia LCV Chairman.

Stephen Mugeni Wasike was arraigned before the Busia Chief Magistrate Court today, 2nd May, 2025 on charges of Stealing from a Motor Vehicle.

He has been remanded until 08/05/2025.

It is alleged that on 8th March 2025, Wasike, at Busia District Local Government parking yard in Busia District, stole motor vehicle parts including, an engine and a Gearbox from motor vehicle registration number UAK 827Z Toyota Hilux double Cabin, property of Busia District Local Government valued at approximately Shs30M.

Brian Musaasizi | Editor

