Businessman Arrested over Defilement of 13 Year Old Pupil  

The Police in Kamuli have arrested and charged to court Jjingo Muhammad, a 43 year old, farmer and businessman of Mbulamuti Town Council, in Kamuli district, for the alleged Aggravated Defilement of a 13 year old, primary pupil.

According to Police spokesperson Fred Enanga, findings gathered indicate that, the victim’s mother had left her daughter at home with a phone to communicate with her while she traveled to Kampala for a business trip.

‘’upon her return on May 31, 2024, the mother found her daughter in possession of Ugx 10,000 (Ten thousand shillings), which she had not left with her’, said Enanga.

Enanga says upon interrogation, the victim revealed to her mother that the money was given to her by the suspect, who has been defiling her from his home. She added how he caused her to swallow emergency contraceptive pills, to avoid getting pregnant.

‘’The case was promptly reported to the police, and the suspect was arrested and detained at the Kamuli Central Police Station (CPS) for investigation. The scene of the crime has been visited and documented, and relevant statements obtained from witnesses’’, added Enanga.

The suspect who was produced before the Kamuli Magistrate’s Court on June 7, 2024, is on remand as the investigation continues.

‘’We strongly condemn such acts of sexual violence against the girl child. The incident shows that the threats and dangers, that girls face before persons who are supposed to be their guardians. The public is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of child abuse or exploitation to the nearest police station immediately. The protection of children is a paramount concern, and the community’s cooperation is essential in combating such crimes’’, Enanga further noted.

