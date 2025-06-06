Businessman Musinguzi Byarabaha Picks Nomination Forms for  Sheema South Seat

Renowned journalist and businessman Johnson Musinguzi Byarabaha has officially expressed his intention to contest for the position of Member of Parliament ( MP ) in Sheema South. He picked up his nomination forms on Thursday afternoon, confirming that he will be nominated in line with the NRM electoral roadmap.

Speaking to the media shortly after picking nomination forms , Byarabaha highlighted his experience in journalism and Business during which he has championed community engagement, transparency, and development. He said this background, coupled with his leadership experience and a deep understanding of the Sheema district’s challenges and opportunities, positions him to offer effective and transformative leadership.

“I have already fulfilled the party requirements by paying the nomination fees, and I am fully committed to following all the guidelines set by the NRM Electoral Commission,” Byarabaha stated.

Advertisements

He called on party leaders and election officials to ensure a free and fair electoral process, urging them to uphold the will of the people. He also encouraged his supporters to run an issue-based campaign.

Musinguzi, who recently outlined his development plan for Sheema South , has over the years been known for engaging with community members, local businesses, government officials, and other relevant organizations to build a strong coalition for transforming Sheema through Sheema Development Association.

Under the slogan #TeamGoogoro , Byarabaha has pledged through a robust intervention to tackle Youth Unemployment problem , Infrastructure Development , Social Support and Protection of youthful population ,Agriculture Innovations ,Extension of vital services like power, water and Internet ,Extension of ICT services to our schools plus representing views of the people in parliament for the attention of relevant ministries to take note and action.

By Thursday June 5th 2025 , more than 1,740 politicians had picked nomination forms to express interest in contesting parliamentary and district chairmanship positions on the NRM ticket ahead of Uganda’s 2026 general elections.

According to the official list released following the closure of the exercise on Thursday, a total of 423 aspirants collected forms on the final day.

Of these, 244 expressed interest in constituency Member of Parliament seats, 94 for Woman MP Positions, and 85 for Local Council V (LC V) Chairperson roles.

The expression of interest exercise spanned three days, with 795 individuals picking forms on the first day and 508 on the second, bringing the total to 1,740 candidates.

These aspirants hail from diverse regions including Karamoja, Acholi, Lango, West Nile, Teso, Sebei, Bugisu, Greater Mukono, Greater Masaka, Greater Luweero, Greater Kampala, Greater Mubende, Ankole, Kigezi, Rwenzori and Bunyoro.

Additionally, 14 candidates have expressed interest in parliamentary seats representing Special Interest Groups.

Dr. Tanga Odoi, Chairman of the NRM Electoral Commission, said that voter location slips will soon be printed and distributed to all registered voters, guiding them to their designated tally centers for the forthcoming electoral processes.

About Post Author