Businessman Rugiirwa Katatumba Declares Presidential Bid for 2026 Elections

Rugiirwa Katatumba, scion of the prominent Katatumba family has officially declared his intention to contest in Uganda’s 2026 General Election.

Rugiirwa confirmed to this publication on Tuesday that he will be on the ballot, marking his first attempt at the presidency.

Rugiirwa, son of the late Honorary Consul of Pakistan, H.E. Prof. Boney Mwebesa Katatumba, and brother to the celebrated singer Angella Katatumba, asked for the support of all Ugandans who share his belief that the nation needs to embark on a new, constructive course adding that his candidacy will be healthy for the nation as an independent candidate.

“I am going to stand for the presidency, and I will be on the ballot,” Rugiirwa told this publication, affirming his dedication to lead Uganda towards what he depicted as real economic transformation.

He emphasized that his campaign will focus on empowering Ugandans economically, a vision rooted in his manifesto which he said will unveil before long.

Rugiirwa’s declaration adds to a growing list of contestants expressing interest in challenging President Yoweri Museveni’s nearly four-decade hold on power.

He noted that in the coming months he will take this message to the Ugandan people and talk in detail about responsible, responsive government.

‘’A nation that is growing and thriving is one which will solve its problems. We must offer progress instead of stagnation; the truth instead of promises; hope and faith instead of defeatism and despair. Then, I am sure, the people will make those decisions which will restore confidence in our way of life and release that energy that is the Ugandan spirit’’, he added.

One of Rugiirwa’s supporters said that if Uganda is to survive and go forward, leadership must change and it will only change when the Ugandan people vote for a leadership that listens to them, relies on them and seeks to return government to them.

Museveni, now over 80 years old, is widely expected to seek re-election for the presidential seat after his ruling NRM Party endorsed him as the flag bearer recently.

The Electoral Commission released the revised 2026 election roadmap last week.

