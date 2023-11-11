Busoga Kingdom refutes allegations the Kyabazinga has ever been married

Advertisements

Busoga Kingdom has come out to refute allegations that have been making rounds on social media that the Kyabazinga (King) of the Kingdom has ever been married.

According to a statement dated Saturday, November 11, 2023, issued by the Katuukiro (Prime Minister)’s office, the Kyabazinga, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope, has never been married to anyone under the known forms of marriage in Uganda and elsewhere.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter from Mugerwa and Partners Advocates dated November 8th and addressed to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, which contains both defamatory and false information for which the record needs to be set clear,” the statement read in part.

It further read: “For the record, His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV has never been married to anyone under the known forms of marriage in Uganda and elsewhere, has never sired any children, is not a British citizen, and the purported Alisson Anne Gabula is unknown to him and has never been married to His Majesty. There is no record of His Majesty in the United Kingdom or anywhere else in the world.”

Redpepper Online has since learnt that the Kingdom contacted the Archbishop, who confirmed receiving the letter but said not enough evidence had been presented to him to that effect.

Ever since the Prime Minister of Busoga Kingdom, Joseph Muvawala, announced that the Kyabazinga and his wife-to-be would be walking down the aisle, there have been allegations making the rounds on social media that the King was once married and had, as a result, sired children from a lady who has since been identified as Alisson Anne Gabula.

The lack of any evidence presented to the Archbishop Church of Uganda means that the wedding will go on as planned.

