Busoga royal wedding: Royal Chiefs disagree over conjugal rights

The Royal Wedding, which will be the first of its kind in 69 years, will take place this coming Saturday, November 18, 2023, at Bugembe Cathedral in Jinja City.

Busoga Kindom Royal Chiefs have disagreed over a cultural practice that prohibits people in the Kingdom from getting intimate on the eve of the Royal Wedding.

The head of traditional healers in the Kingdom, Patrick Mudungu, recently cautioned people in Busoga Kingdom against getting intimate on the eve of the wedding, saying that the acts are highly condemned and that whoever does not heed the directive will be attacked by evil spirits.

Mudungu advised that on this day, all married couples should sleep on the floor and on separate beds to avoid temptations.

This directive has, however, been met with resistance from some royal chiefs, who say that the cultural practice does not apply to them and will therefore not abide by it.

The head of Twin’s Father’s Cultural Association (known as Isabiryes), Abdallah Suta, who also doubles as the Butagaya sub-county LC3 chairperson, said the people he leads cannot be subjected to this cultural practice because it does not apply to them.

It should be noted that the sitting Kyabazinga (King), William Gabula Nadiope IV, will be walking down the aisle with his better half, Jovia Mutesi, who, through his subjects, was introduced to the bride-to-be’s parents early this year in a colourful yet closed-door traditional ceremony that was held in Mayuge District in Busoga, sub-region.

