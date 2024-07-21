BYE-BYE! Joe Biden quits re-election race

US President Joe Biden has announced that he will end his candidacy for re-election, saying “it is in the best interest of my party and the country”.

It comes four months before Americans go to the polls, upending the race for the White House.

It follows weeks of intense pressure from fellow Democrats after a faltering debate performance against Republican Donald Trump at the end of June.

Following the announcement on Sunday evening, President Biden gave his endorsement in the presidential race to Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a letter posted to his social media account, he said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote in his statement.

Calls for Biden to withdraw from the race began to grow after a disastrous debate performance in late June against Donald Trump.

During the debate he was criticised for often being incoherent and speaking in a weak voice – something which his party claimed as down to a cold.

Following it, there were growing calls from within his own party for him to stand aside, with a growing number of congressional Democrats worried his campaign would hurt their own re-election chances in November.

A handful of senators, who sit in the upper chamber of Congress, also called for him to withdraw.

While Kamala Harris has the backing of the current president, it is unclear at the moment if she will be selected unopposed as the new candidate.

The focus will now be on the Democratic National Convention which takes place next month in Chicago.

It begins on 19 August – but Mr Biden’s party had sped up the process to comply with a 7 August candidate certification deadline in the state of Ohio – meaning the new nominee should be confirmed in just over two weeks.

‘Heartfelt appreciation’