Cabinet frustrating Bishop Hannington Day declaration as public holiday – Archbishop Kaziimba

By Daniel Muwanguzi

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda, Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu has expressed disappointment towards some members of Cabinet who have frustrated the proposal to declare Bishop Hannington Day as a public holiday.

Archbishop Kaziimba made the comments Tuesday, October 29, while presiding over celebrations to commemorate Bishop Hannington Day in Kyando, Mayuge District in Busoga Diocese.

“There are opposers in Cabinet, very determined to frustrate everything from Church of Uganda. I know them. They have consistently frustrated gazetting this day as a public holiday. People from Busoga and the entire Church of Uganda are not happy,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added, “Bishop James Hannington was killed for the gospel. Over the years, Church of Uganda has been advocating for this day to be set aside as a public holiday. Unfortunately, some Cabinet members have deliberately frustrated the move.”

Every year on 29th October, thousands of people flock Kyando in Mayuge District to commemorate Bishop James Hannington Day.

However, no Minister or Member of Parliament attended Tuesday’s celebrations. It is alleged that they were summoned for a meeting by the President of Uganda.

In his Sermon, Rt Rev Paul Hannington Ssubi, the Bishop of East Busoga Diocese called on believers to emulate Bishop Hannington who remained faithful and endured death for his faith in God.

“Bishop Hannington died with a deep sense of purpose and focus knowing that his sacrifice was not in vain. No challenge should take us away from God. His death teaches us to remain true to our calling even when the road is rough and tough,” Bishop Ssubi said.

He added, “Bishop Hannington bought the road to Uganda by his blood. His life teaches us to endure in our race, strengthened by his promise that he will not leave us nor forsake us.”

This year’s commemoration was led by Central Busoga Diocese.

According to Rt Rev Dr. Paul Samson Moses Naimanhye, the Bishop of Busoga Diocese where the celebrations were held, Dioceses from the greater Busoga rotate in leading the celebrations, but plans are underway to have all Dioceses in the Province participate and lead in preparations.

During today’s Service, 34 Million Shillings was raised to construct the vicarage for Kyando Archdeaconry.

Bishop James Hannington was born in 1847 and was sent out from England in 1884 by the Anglican Church as missionary Bishop of Eastern Equatorial Africa.

As he was travelling towards Uganda, he was apprehended by emissaries of King Mwanga. He and his companions were brutally treated and, a week later, October 29, 1885, he was killed in the present day Kyando, Bukantuube in Mayuge District.

Bishop Hannington’s last words were: “Go tell your master that I have purchased the road to Uganda with my blood.”

