CAF CL: 10-man Vipers hold Horoya at St. Mary’s

CAF Champions League

Vipers SC 0-0 Horoya AC

Uganda Premier League side Vipers Sports Club settled for a barren stalemate against Guinean Ligue 1 Pro side Horoya AC during their second outing in the group stage of the CAF Champions League on Saturday at St. Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

It was a good result for Vipers as they bounced back from last weekend’s 5-0 crushing defeat away to Raja Club Athletic.

Vipers had to play the last 12 minutes of the match with 10 men after Issa Mubiru was sent off for a second yellow card in the 78th minute.

Both sides had chances, but none was lucky enough to hit the back of the net.

For the hosts, skipper Milton Kariisa and Desire Tety came close but their efforts were equal to the task of the opposing custodian.

For Horoya, forward Pape Abdou Ndiaye was a threat infront of the goal but he couldn’t find a breakthrough.

The Guinean top tier side have however moved to four points having started off with a 2-0 victory over Simba SC last weekend.

Elsewhere, Sudan’s Al Hilal used their home-ground advantage to stun record winners Al Ahly, beating them 1-0 on Saturday evening.

Makabi Lilepo scored the winner in the second half, and should have had two but saw his penalty missed.

The victory was massive for Hilal who earned their first victory of the group phase, with Ahly starting off with a loss. This was the Egyptian side’s first group stage match, having missed the opening weekend due to their involvement in the FIFA Club World Cup.

