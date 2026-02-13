CALLOUS! Gideon Security Firm Guard Charged Over Rape, Murder of TikToker Skyz

Shock and outrage have gripped Kampala after a 22-year-old security guard attached to Gideon Security System was charged over the alleged rape, murder and aggravated robbery of popular TikTok content creator Diana Namulinde, alias Skyz.

Webisa Marvin was on Thursday arraigned before the Kampala City Hall Court and formally charged in connection with the 4th February incident that occurred in Kyanja–Kwata Zone.

According to prosecution, Webisa — who was deployed to guard an apartment complex in the area — had carnal knowledge of Namulinde without her consent, unlawfully killed her, and thereafter stole her belongings including phones, shoes, clothes and bags valued at more than Shs18 million.

Namulinde’s body was later recovered inside her apartment. Police immediately arrested and questioned Webisa after the alleged stolen items were reportedly found in his possession.

Appearing before Grade One Magistrate Nicholas Aisu, Webisa was not allowed to plead to the capital offences, which are triable only by the High Court. He was remanded to Luzira Prison until 3rd March as investigations continue.

But beyond the chilling allegations, serious questions are now being raised about recruitment, vetting and training standards within private security firms.

How did a 22-year-old guard secure deployment at a residential apartment complex without raising red flags? What background checks were conducted? What psychological screening, if any, was done? And what kind of training do guards receive before being entrusted with the safety of residents?

Private security companies play a critical role in Uganda’s urban neighborhoods, with thousands of guards deployed at homes, apartments, banks and offices. Residents trust them with access control, keys, and sensitive information. Yet this case has sparked fears about oversight and supervision.

Security experts say firms are expected to conduct thorough background verification, police clearance, and structured training in professional conduct and human rights before deployment. The public will now be watching closely to see whether Gideon Security System will address concerns about its recruitment and monitoring processes.

As Skyz’s family mourns, Kampala residents are left shaken — and demanding accountability not just from the accused, but from the systems that placed him in a position of trust.

