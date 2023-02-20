CARPET INTERVIEW GONE BAD! Namanve based Steema Transformer’s Indian boss in job seeker rape shame, arrested

Advertisements

Monday, February 13, 2023 will be a day Jane (not real names because she is an alleged rape victim) will always rue in her life.

She woke up early in the morning in search of a job.

Following a tip off from a friend, she knew where to go—Namanve industrial area based Steema Transformer and electrical Pvt Ltd (U).

The firm deals in supply and repair of transformers and electricals. They are also planning to set up their own power plant in Namanve.

Jane was ushered into the office of the director sales and marketing occupied by Shekhar Singh Shekhawat.

He did not waste time in offering her a job but on a condition of conducting a carpet interview, it has been alleged.

She did not buy the idea but it was late. He allegedly forced himself on her and attempts to get help were reportedly futile.

She would later alert police and he was consequently arrested.

He was last Friday paraded before Mukono Chief Magistrates Court, and Grade One Magistrate Maureen Mukoya read to him rape charges. Given the nature of the case he was remanded to Kauga prison without taking plea.

For him to be successfully convicted of rape which attracts a death penalty, the prosecution must prove that there was carnal knowledge of a woman, without consent and that it is the accused who had carnal knowledge of the victim.

Proof of penetration is normally established by the victim’s evidence, medical evidence and any other cogent evidence.

Proof of lack of consent is normally established by the victim’s evidence, medical evidence and any other cogent evidence and participation is satisfied by adducing evidence, direct or circumstantial, showing that the accused as the perpetrator or a participant in the perpetration of the offence.

STEEMA AT GLANCE

The firm is owned by Indians.

The firm deals in supply and repair of transformers and electricals. They are also planning to set up their own power plant in Namanve.

Top bosses include Mahesh Dhamelia (MD), Shekhar Singh Shekhawat (Director Sales & Marketing) and Umesh Kalathiya (Director HR & Admin).

Some of their key partners include Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Yogi Steels, West Nile Rural Electrification Company (WENRECO) and Kalangala Infrastructure Services Ltd (KIS).

There are other expatriates of Indian origin who call the shots there, not because they know much but because they are Indians and their experience and expertise has since been put into question.

There are also concerns that work which is supposed to be done by locals is diverted to fellow Indians.

There are reportedly no Ugandans in top management. Those lucky to be there reportedly earn less, don’t have decision making powers, can’t use a company vehicle, no medical allowance and other perks.

There are also concerns about how some so-called Indian expatriates end up here and are able to obtain work permits and visas. Some are reportedly here on student visas.

Steema and Electrical’s have facilities in Gujarat State (India) in the name of Arya Electronics.

DEAR READER, DO YOU HAVE A HOT STORY YOU WOULD LIKE US TO PUBLISH… FRAUD IN BANKS, CHEATERS, DIVORCE FILES, SEX NETWORKS, SEX FOR MARKS, HARASSMENT OF ALL NATURE AT OFFICE BY YOUR BOSS, CHILD NEGLECT, WETLAND OCCUPATION, ENVIRONMENTAL DEGRADATION, VIDEOS, IMPUNITY or CORRUPTION (in government agencies/ MDA’s, NGOs, Ministries, Private sector), FIGHTS IN OFFICES, JOB WARS/ WITCH HUNT, URA TAX FRAUD/NON-COMPLIANCE, CHEATING MONEY LENDERS, BUSINESS WRANGLES, SUBSTANDARD PRODUCTS, GOLD SCAMS, NSSF REMITTANCES NON COMPLIANCE, LAND ISSUES, INTERNAL AUDIT REPORTS EXPOSES, POLITICAL WRANGLES…ETAL. CALL/TEXT/WHATSAPP 0777959024 OR EMAIL: redpeppertips@gmail.com SOURCE PROTECTION/CONFIDENTIALITY IS OUR NO.1 PRIORITY.

About Post Author