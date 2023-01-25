Carrefour Moves to reward Clients with free shopping worth UGX150 million to celebrate its third anniversary

Ugandan shoppers are set to win free shopping and enjoy massive daily discounts as Carrefour celebrates three years in Uganda from 25th January, until 12th February 2023.

To mark the occasion and growth, the retailer will check out 1,000 shopping trolleys free of charge and reward MAF MyClub App members with loyalty points every day during the celebration. A total of UGX150 million worth of rewards is available for lucky winners.

Carrefour has also announced an array of discounts of up to 50 percent across multiple categories including groceries, fresh food, electronics, appliances, and homeware.

Shopping carts will be chosen at random every day over the course of 19 days, with no limit on the winning trolleys.

“For 3 years, Carrefour has played an active role in Uganda’s ever-evolving communities, and we look forward to contributing and serving our customers for more years,” said Franck Moreau, Regional Director of Carrefour East Africa at Majid Al Futtaim Retail.

“Our mission is to uplift the communities around us, hence the importance of connecting with our customers individually by offering unique surprises and offers to suit them. By paying for 1,000 customers’ shopping every day, we are spreading joy as we celebrate our 3rd anniversary in Uganda, and creating great moments for all shoppers, every day, throughout this celebratory month.”

Majid Al Futtaim launched its first Carrefour store in Uganda in December 2019 at Kampala’s Oasis Mall, and in March 2021 opened its second store in Naalya at Metroplex Mall. Five additional stores at Lugogo, Victoria, Acacia, Village Mall and Arena Malls were opened between October 2021 and January 2022.

Majid Al Futtaim currently provides 20,000 products across its stores, of which 98% are locally sourced. Customers are also able to order products online through partnerships with Glovo and Jumia Food.

About Post Author