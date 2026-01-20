Cash shortage hits Equity Bank, customers’ fury, ponder legal action

Equity Bank’s Juba Main Branch is facing imminent litigation after law firms representing two clients accused the bank of failing to provide cash despite repeated requests, causing what they call a “fundamental breach” of banking obligations.

In a formal demand notice seen by Radio Tamazuj, Pan African Law Chambers LLP and Alliance Law Chambers state they are prepared to file a lawsuit unless the bank resolves the matter immediately.

The notice, dated Jan. 14, 2026, was issued on behalf of Pan African Law Chambers LLP itself and an individual client, Jan Yamba Justin, both represented by advocate Wani Santino Jada.

The legal teams allege that Equity Bank’s “serious, continuing, and unjustified acts and/or omissions” have led to “grave operational disruption, financial prejudice, professional embarrassment, and reputational harm.” The notice claims the bank repeatedly told the clients “there is no cash” when they sought to withdraw funds.

According to the document, the alleged conduct violates fiduciary and contractual duties, amounting to an “abuse of financial trust.”

The law firms assert that their clients have been “unlawfully deprived of the full and unhindered enjoyment of their lawful banking rights,” disrupting professional operations and personal obligations.

The notice warns that if the bank does not take “immediate, concrete, and satisfactory steps” to address the issue, the clients will initiate civil proceedings.

A 13-member legal team would pursue the case, seeking remedies including damages and costs. The notice also includes a demand for nearly $4 million in advocate’s fees as part of the potential claim.

Equity Bank has been instructed to respond in writing without delay. The notice states the law firms have “clear and irrevocable instructions to proceed with litigation” if no resolution is reached.

The situation highlights growing tensions over banking reliability and client rights in South Sudan’s financial sector. The legal teams frame the action as an affirmation of constitutional guarantees to access justice, stating that “no person or institution is above the law.”

Officials at Equity Bank’s Juba Main Branch could not be immediately reached for a comment.

Equity Bank’s operations in South Sudan are part of a broader regional expansion by Kenya’s Equity Group Holdings Plc, one of East Africa’s largest financial services groups. The bank began operations in what is now South Sudan in May 2009, shortly before the country gained independence in 2011, as part of Equity’s strategy to extend banking services into underserved markets across the region.

South Sudan has recently been grappling with persistent cash shortages that have disrupted banking operations and everyday economic activity across the country. Liquidity constraints have left many commercial banks unable to meet withdrawal demands, often forcing customers to queue for long periods or withdraw only small amounts.

