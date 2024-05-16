Casual labourer punches colleague to death, lynched

By Moses Agaba

Police in Rukungiri District are investigating circumstances under which a casual labourer assaulted to death his colleague to death and in retaliation the locals lynched him to death.

ASP Elly Maate, the Kigezi Sub Region Police Spokesperson has confirmed the incident saying that it occurred on Tuesday evening at Omukayembe Trading Centre in Muyanje cell, Bwambara Sub County in Rukungiri District the tow deceased have been identified as Julius Beinomugisha, 40, and Nelson Niwatuha Ndyagabondo, 25.

Julius Beinomugisha Kato, aged 40, and Nelson Niwatuha, also known as Ndyagabondo, aged 25, were engaged in a gardening contract for a local resident named Nsheija. However, what started as a routine work arrangement turned deadly on the evening of May 14, 2024, at Omukayembe trading center.

Eyewitnesses reported that tensions escalated between Julius and Nelson after they consumed alcohol while working. They say matters worsened when Julius demanded payment for their services, leading to a confrontation. Tragically, the altercation turned violent, resulting in Julius being fatally injured, leading to his death.

Maate, says that in a distressing turn of events, angered by Julius’ death, a mob descended upon Nelson, subjecting him to a brutal assault. Despite efforts to intervene and provide medical assistance, Nelson succumbed to his injuries at Bwambara Health Centre III according to.

Local authorities, led by area chairperson Caleb Tumwekwasize, swiftly responded to the incident, as well as the police launching a thorough investigation, collecting evidence, recording witness statements, and conducting postmortem examinations on the deceased.

ASP Maate further says that authorities will pursue justice rigorously, ensuring that those involved in the mob violence are held accountable for their actions.

