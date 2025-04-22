CDF Gen Muhoozi Meets CODECO Rebel Leaders , call for lasting peace and stability in Eastern Congo

The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, this morning held a meeting in Entebbe with leaders of the Lendu militia group CODECO (Cooperative for the Development of the Congo), which has clashed with the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) on several occasions.

The CODECO delegation was led by Mr Dunji Kulukpa Etienne, Vice President of the Lendu Community in Eastern DRC who was accompanied by other political and militant leaders of the CODECO.

On the Ugandan side, attendees included Gen Kainerugaba (CDF), Lt Gen Kayanja Muhanga, Commander Land Forces; Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, Commander of the 4th Infantry Division; and Brig. Gen Oscar Munanura – Assistant Deputy Defence Intelligence and Security Chief for Counter Intelligence.

Advertisements

The CODECO leaders were received in Uganda a few days ago by the CLF and the 4th Division Commander.

Mr Dunji thanked the CDF for Uganda’s hospitality and expressed regret over the clashes between CODECO militants and the UPDF in Fataki. He explained that they were misled by some negative forces who had urged them to oppose the UPDF’s presence in the area.

He emphasized that the Lendu people – along with the Balega and Bahema communities have no issue with Uganda or the UPDF.

He also expressed regret over the prolonged suffering in Ituri Province due to divisive politics and thanked Uganda for its longstanding support, including medical aid, refuge, and business opportunities for Congolese citizens.

The CDF highlighted Uganda’s historical ties with North Kivu and Ituri, dating back to efforts against insurgent groups like the Uganda Homeland Liberation Front (UHLF) and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the early 2000s.

Meanwhile, the CDF urged CODECO leaders to ally with the UPDF in pursuit of lasting peace and stability in Eastern Congo.

As the meeting came to a close, injured CODECO militants were granted free medical treatment at UPDF facilities as a goodwill gesture.

About Post Author