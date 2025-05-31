Cedric Babu Dies at 49 days after Family launches a Shs 1.5bn Fundraising Campaign for Heart Transplant

Cedric Babu Ndilima, son of veteran Ugandan politician Capt. Francis Babu and Margaret Nantongo Zziwa, has tragically passed away at the age of 49.

His death comes amid a determined, but ultimately unsuccessful, effort by friends and family to raise funds for a life-saving heart transplant in the United Kingdom.

Cedric, who had been battling a severe heart condition, collapsed earlier this month while attending a tennis tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

He was swiftly airlifted to Aga Khan University Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, where he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Despite medical efforts, he passed away before he could be evacuated for advanced treatment.

In the days leading up to his passing, Cedric’s family had launched a public appeal to raise £300,000 (approximately UGX 1.5 billion) needed for the transplant.

A GoFundMe campaign, amplified by widespread appeals on social media, sought to mobilize support from the public. The campaign drew an outpouring of goodwill from friends, colleagues, and supporters, but the required funds were not secured in time.

Born on August 31, 1976, in Kenya, Cedric came from a family deeply rooted in Uganda’s political and public life. His father, Capt. Francis Babu, is a respected former minister and aviator, while his mother, Olive Zaitun Kigongo, is a well-known businesswoman and public figure.

Cedric also made his own mark in public service and leadership. In 2021, he ran for the Kampala Central parliamentary seat under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party ticket, showing a strong commitment to civic engagement and development.

His untimely death has left many in shock and mourning, particularly those who knew him personally or were touched by his recent health battle.

Tributes continue to pour in across social media, with many remembering Cedric as a warm, dedicated, and ambitious individual who gave his all to his community.

Funeral arrangements and further details are expected to be shared by the family in the coming days.

