CELEBRITY FOCUS! Jay Silver’s rise from grass to grace

Everyone has a story to tell. And for many of our celebrities, the road to stardom was not that easy for them. But with hard work, determination, and consistency they were able to achieve what they set their mind on. In this article, we present to you the grass-to-grace story of popular singer Joel Muhindo commonly known as Jay Silver.

Before being one of the biggest musicians in Africa and Europe, Jay Silver was a very humble man who was born in DRC but raised in Uganda. As a young boy growing up, he was creative and of course, was faced with hurdles. He worked simple jobs for a living but had hope that one day all would be well.

In 2014, before he moved from Uganda to Sweden, he assured his parents that music will change his life and will be an inspiration to many. He has surely done it. Today, Jay Silver is a household name to many.

Over the years, Jay Silver has grown his art to become one of the most sought-after Ugandan musicians. He struck the industry and caused excitement when he released his single dubbed ‘ Ntwala’.

He fully rose to become a superstar when he later added other songs. Good production was the key reason why Jay Silver has become a superstar. After releasing several songs, he became known to music fans all over the country.To the modern generation, music and fashion are not seen as separate works of art,” says Jay Silver. He is also a fashionista. He uses his art to address fashion both in music and craft. His lines for men are a class apart.Today, Jay Silver has released many songs and is currently on an EP that he says to be released before the year ends.

Also, today, Jay Silver runs different brands and manages himself. He has established himself in Sweden where he has made his mark.

Last year, in an interview with the media, he revealed that with his hard work, he is set to be among the best musicians both in Uganda and globally. His epic stage performance has won him different gigs across the world.

He is a married man with two beautiful daughters.

