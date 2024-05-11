Census Enumerators Cautioned Against Drunkenness

By Moses Agaba

The LC.3 Chairperson for Northern Division in Kabale Municipality Isaac Mucunguzi Rushoga has cautioned the 2024 National Population and Housing Census Enumerators against drunkenness while on duty.

Rushoga sounded the caution today as he flagged off a total of 28 enumerators and their Six Supervisors at the Division headquarters in Kabale Municipality.

He cautioned that consumption of alcohol was risky for any enumerator going out for field work since it can distablize their minds and hence reducing their ability to concentrate on the tasks assigned to them.

“This activity involves a lot of counting and taking records, coupled with numerous movement from place to place on sunny days, and such situations require you to be sober enough for maximum concentration,” he said.

. Rushoga also cautioned the enumerators against moving at night, with the Government owned gadgets provided for use in the Census exercise since it could expose the tools to robbers. He also asked them to dress decently with much emphasis on female enumerators.

“I request to you to avoid wearing skimpy skirts or any other attire that could attract criminals such as rapists” he said.

The event marked the end of a Nine days training of the enumerators on how to carry out the 2025 census that starts on the night of May 9 and ends on May 20, 2024.

The Northern Division enumerators and their supervisors were trained by the Principal Assistant Town Clerk Ms. Isabella Ndahura Akiiki, and the Community Development Officer, Peace Kiconco Kayabukye.

Chairman Rushoga handed over the Uganda Bureau of Statistics – UBOS appointment letters to each of the enumerators, and asked them to keep the letters safely because apart from identifying them to the public, it’s also the legal proof that they have been employed by Government of Uganda, on a short term appointment from May 9 to May 20, 2024.

According to the appointment letters, the enumerators will be entitled to a daily payment of Ug. Shs.50,000 for the 10 days they will be in the Census field.

