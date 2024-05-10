CENSUS: Ubos clarifies on delays, machine glitches

Dear Colleagues

Thank you for your enthusiasm over the Census 2024. We wish to apologise, however, for the delay to reach you this morning.

This has in certain places been caused by technical challenges in the Computer Aided Personal Interview (CAPI) machines we are using for the first time to collect the data. Some enumerators are also facing logging on challenges because the technology in new.

Besides, there are also some machines that somehow slipped through the process without the relevant software being properly installed. The consolation, though, is that we are working round the clock to overcome all these challenged.

We, in addition, have two weekend days ahead during which many of you may still remain at home to be counted so it is not yet too late.

But in case that is still not possible kindly empower any responsible and knowledgeable person remaining at home, such as the secondary school student on holiday, to provide us with the information.

Once again, we, thank you for your enthusiasm but request for your further patience.

Yours

Alfred Geresom Musamali

Publicity and Advocacy Advisor

National Population and Housing Census 2024.

