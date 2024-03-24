CENTE CARES: Centenary bank donates, celebrates Iftar at Miriam High School Kisasi

On Tuesday, 19th March, evening, last week, Centenary bank staff celebrated iftar with muslim brothers and sisters at Miriam High School Kisasi.

The bank also made a generous contribution of building materials (50 bags of cement) for the construction of S.5 classrooms at the same school.

This donation pledge was presented in the esteemed presence of the Supreme Mufti Ahmed Shaban Galabuzi.

The bank’s dedicated managers, Michael Jjingo and Rashid Musisi, represented Managing Director, Fabian Kasi, during the handover and Iftar celebrations at the school.

Our lens man was around to capture the evening moments.

