Centenary Bank boosts Nsambya Babies Home charity walk with shs20m

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest commercial microfinance bank, has announced its support for the upcoming Nsambya Babies Home charity walk, doubling its contribution to UGX 20 million from UGX 10 million last year.

The walk, scheduled for September 28th, aims to raise funds for the welfare of vulnerable children at Nsambya Babies Home catering for facilities like Medical care, Basic education, Food, Clothing, Shelter and reuniting the children with their relatives. The launch was held on 2nd July 2024 at the residence of the Archbishop in Kampala.

During the launch, Fabian Kasi, the Managing Director of Centenary Bank was unveiled to be the Chief Walker, leading the charge in supporting this noble cause, marking the bank’s second year of supporting the charity walk.

Kasi, while handing over the cheque to the Archbishop His Grace Dr. Ssemogerere elucidated that the bank has a mandate to support social causes of which this walk is part.

Speaking at the launch, Kasi urged other corporate companies to join the cause, emphasizing the dire need for support. “With 2.5 million orphans in Uganda, accounting for 15% of the country’s 17 million children (Orphan’s Lifeline International), it’s crucial we come together to provide these vulnerable children with loving homes,” he stressed.

“Over the past 40 years, at Centenary Bank, we have recognized the importance of giving back to our community. As part of our corporate strategy, we set aside 2% of our annual profits towards corporate social responsibility activities for initiatives like this. We believe that our success is intertwined with the well-being of our community, and we are committed to making a positive impact.” Fabian commented.

Members of the public can support the cause by purchasing charity walk kits at Centenary Bank branches in Kampala. The tickets are now available for sale at twenty-five thousand shillings only.

“We are proud to support Nsambya Babies Home in their mission to provide care and support to vulnerable children,” said Fabian “We believe that every child deserves access to quality medical care, and we are committed to doing our part in making that a reality.”

His Grace Dr. Ssemogerere, called upon people of God to attend the run in September, thanked the charity walk’s organizers for bringing together fraternal societies to provide a home for children in need.

“I am calling upon the general public to join us on Saturday 28th September 2024 at 8 am at Kampala railway grounds for this fundraising charity walk where we aim to raise funds to meet the welfare needs of the children at Nsambya Baby’s Home,” he said.

“I commend Nsambya Babies Home together with the Child and Welfare and Adoption Society for providing a sanctuary of love for these little ones, who in their innocence may not be knowing fully the events surrounding their lives,” he emphasized.

Join Centenary Bank and Nsambya Babies Home in supporting this worthy cause. Purchase your charity walk kit today and help make a difference in the lives of vulnerable children.

About Post Author