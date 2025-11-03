Centenary Bank Champions Community and Youth Empowerment at the 2025 Masaza Cup Final

(C) Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiiro of Buganda, hands over a dummy check to Kalema Jimmy, the top scorer of the 2025 Masaza Cup Football Tournament.

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s leading commercial microfinance bank, has reaffirmed its commitment to community empowerment and youth development through its continued sponsorship of the Masaza Cup tournament, one of the country’s most celebrated football tournaments.

The 2025 Masaza Cup Final, held atHamz Stadium, Nakivubo War Memorial Grounds, brought together thousands of passionate fans, showcasing the spirit of unity, talent, and cultural pride that defines the Buganda Kingdom. Buweekula clan emerged as the winner after defeating the Ssingo clan in a 1-0 fulltime score.

The tournament continues to serve as a powerful platform for identifying and nurturing young football talent, while strengthening community bonds across the region.

Advertisements

Speaking at the final, Immaculate Ngulumi, Chief Manager, Branding & Marketing at Centenary Bank emphasized the Bank’s long-standing belief in using sport as a tool for transformation:

“The Masaza Cup is a celebration of our shared identity, resilience, and ambition as Ugandans. At Centenary Bank, we believe in investing in what truly matters to our youth, our communities, and our culture. Through this partnership, we are not only supporting sport but also empowering young people with the values of discipline, teamwork, and leadership that football teaches.”

As one of the key sponsors of the tournament, Centenary Bank’s involvement aligns with its broader Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) agenda, which focuses on health, education, environmental stewardship, church, and other community-driven initiatives that uplift lives. This year’s edition was run under the, “Men for Good Health to Save the Girl Child,” which is a campaign to fight and end HIV/AIDs by 2030.

As part of its continued commitment to rewarding excellence and motivating young players, Centenary Bank awarded UGX 500,000 to Kalema Jimmy, the Top Scorer of the 2025 tournament, recognizing his outstanding performance and contribution to the game.

The Masaza Cup, organized under the support of His Majesty the Kabaka of Buganda, remains a flagship sports event that unites communities across the kingdom and celebrates local excellence. Centenary Bank’s support underscores its mission to be a bank for all Ugandans, dedicated to uplifting lives through both financial and social investment.

In his remarks, the Katikkiroof Buganda, Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga commended Centenary Bank for its continued partnership and contribution to the Kingdom’s development agenda through initiatives that uplift young people and promote social cohesion.

He said, “The Masaza Cup represents the unity, pride, and determination of the people of Buganda. We are grateful to Centenary Bank for walking this journey with usas a true development partner. Their support enables our youth to showcase their talent, pursue their dreams, and contribute positively to their communities.”

“We are proud to walk this journey with Buganda Kingdom and the Masaza Cup organizers,” added Ngulumi. “Together, we’re building stronger communities, nurturing future champions, and keeping the spirit of unity alive.”

Every year, Centenary Bank dedicates 2% of its previous year’s revenue to support community initiatives that transform lives and strengthen communities. supporting platforms like the Masaza Cup, the Bank reaffirms its belief in youth empowerment, teamwork, and the power of sport to bring Ugandans together.

About Post Author