Centenary Bank injects 50m in 2024 Uganda martyrs day fete

Centenary Bank has made a contribution of Shs 50million to Nebbi Catholic Diocese towards this year’s Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations.

The Shs50 Million Cheque was handed over to Catherine Akumu Mavenjina (Mp Older Persons in Northern Uganda ) who is the Chairperson organizing committee for the Uganda Martyrs 2024.

She was in the company of Hon. Gabriel Okumu who heads the transport committee and Nebbi Woman Mp, Agnes Acibo.

Allen Ayebare, Chief Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communications at Centenary Bank presented the contribution on behalf of the bank at Serena hotel, Kampala.

The Nebbi Catholic Diocese will be animating the celebrations at the Namugongo Catholic Shrine on June 3rd.

This year’s celebrations at Namugongo hold special significance as the Church marks the diamond jubilee (60 years) since 22 Uganda martyrs were declared saints.

About Post Author