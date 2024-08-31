Centenary Bank opens 81st branch in oil rich Buliisa District

Centenary Bank, the largest commercial microfinance bank, recently opened a new branch in Buliisa district in western Uganda, expanding its network to 81 branches. This new branch aims to serve the broader community in Bunyoro region, which is experiencing a fast increase in economic activity stimulated by the Oil and Gas sector.

Buliisa district also becomes the bank’s latest branch in Uganda with plans for more branches in other parts of the country on the horizon.

Speaking about the launch, Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager, Corporate Communications and Marketing at Centenary Bank said, the new branch aligns with the bank’s agenda to promote financial inclusion by expanding its services to all corners of Uganda.

“Today marks a significant milestone for us in our journey to secure financial inclusion for Ugandans. As a bank, it is our dream that every Ugandan has access to financial services at their convenience, and this is something we have been deliberate about. Our branch network continues to grow because of our dedication to acting as a stimulant for the various economic activities taking place in all corners of our country,” she said.

According to the Uganda Bankers Association, the banking sector serves fewer than 13 million people out of a population of over 45 million. However, channels like agent banking have helped bridge the gap left by the lack of branches in remote areas. Establishing a branch in Buliisa will further bring these essential services closer to the local people and businesses to foster greater financial inclusion in the region.

Samuel Bwete, the Branch Manager, Centenary Bank Buliisa , emphasized the importance of maintaining the community-based approach that has characterized the bank’s operations.

“Today is a significant day for the people of Buliisa. We are not just opening our doors to them but bringing to them, numerous opportunities to support their growth and transformation through a deep and cordial financial and social relationship. Centenary Bank is known for its widespread footprint across the country, and true to its values, the bank is always keen to involve itself in the communities where it operates actively. This is something that my team and I will ensure to achieve, leaving a lasting impact on this community.”

Centenary Bank continues to intensify its efforts to make financial services more accessible to Ugandans by expanding its branch network and introducing innovations like agent banking. These initiatives are aimed at delivering unparalleled services to customers while ensuring the bank remains competitive in the global banking industry.

About Post Author