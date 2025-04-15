Centenary Bank’s Managing Director Nominated as Rotary District Governor Designate

Centenary Bank Managing Director, Fabian Kasi receiving the platinum sponsor’s award on behalf of Centenary Bank at the Rotary District Conference held in Jinja

Centenary Bank Managing Director Fabian Kasi has been announced as the District Governor Nominee Designate. This honor will see him serve as the District Governor for Rotary Clubs in District 9213 during the 2027 – 2028 Rotary year.

The announcement was made during the closing event of the Rotary District Conference held at the Civil Service College in Jinja. Rotarians from various clubs in Uganda gathered to celebrate their achievements from the previous year and plan for the upcoming Rotary year.

According to Rotary International, District Governors provide leadership, motivation, and guidance to Rotary clubs under the overall supervision of the RI Board of Directors. Governors serve as officers of RI, promoting achievement within their districts at the club level.

Kasi, a member of Rotary Club Kiwatule, where he served as president in 2011, spoke about how his Career growth has been in tandem with his Rotary service in his acceptance speech.

Kasi shared, “My Rotary journey began in 2005 when I was introduced to the Rotary Club of Kiwatule. Together with the then-president, we often mused about service above self. In 2011, I became the 9th president of the Rotary Club of Kiwatule upon my appointment as the Managing Director of Centenary Bank. It was challenging to manage both roles simultaneously, but I prioritized attending all my fellowships as president.”

“I want to thank Centenary Bank and my colleagues for providing me a platform to serve Rotary. The bank has played a crucial role in supporting many Rotary causes during my tenure, for which I am truly grateful. I am pleased to note that as bank employees, we are passionate about Rotary, and many staff members and management are Rotarians, which positively reflects our ambitions as a bank that aims to serve the community,” Kasi added.

Under Kasi’s leadership, Centenary Bank has strongly supported the Rotary Cancer Run, contributing over UGX 3 billion (around US$816,667) since the event began.

Their support has helped build essential facilities such as the cancer centre and the Rotary Blood Bank. The bank pledged another UGX 500 million (approximately US$136,111) to the cause this year. Centenary Bank also allocates 2% of its net profit yearly to support community initiatives.

Centenary Bank is Uganda’s leading commercial microfinance Bank, with 81 branches, 207 ATMs, and over 7,400 agents across the country. The Bank serves over 3 million customers, a quarter of Uganda’s total banking population. Its mission is “To transform lives through inclusive, sustainable financial solutions, especially in rural areas.

