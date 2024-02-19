Champion wealth creation programmes, Minister Musasizi tells leaders

By Moses Agaba

Henry Musasizi the State Minister of Finance (General Duties) has rallied leaders in Rubanda District to actively promote government wealth creation programmes like parish Development Model, Youth livelihood and Uganda women Empowerment program-UWEP.

Musasizi says that the government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model, Emyooga and Youth Livelihood Fund are designed to benefit Ugandans therefore calling upon the local leaders to efficiently supervise the various government programs at all levels for their efficient implementation

“We have so far released up to Ugx 1 trillion and that is at least Ugx 100 million for each parish, where Ugx 6.9 billion alone was sent to Rubanda District I urge you as local leaders for the success of the programs that government has set up you need to supervise them well”. Said Musasizi.

Musasizi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Rubanda East, said this while

Addressing local council 1 chairpersons and their committees from Igomanda Parish, Hamurwa Sub-county, during a meeting held at Kakore Rugabwa Parish grounds “

He said it is their responsibility of leaders to ensure these initiatives achieve their intended objectives. Therefore called upon Ugandans especially those that have not benefited from Parish Development Model, to be patient as they are to benefit as the government is too soon to send more money for the program saying introduction of PDM was challenging.

He assured the meeting that government will soon release another batch of PDM funds.

“Desist from propaganda far as PDM is concerned,” he said.

Musasizi has revealed that the Parish Development Model is on a steady progress in Kigezi sub region saying that most households have positively benefited from the program.

He added that so far Ugx 100million has been given to every parish with in the Kigezi sub region adding that over 99% of the PDM funds has been distributed to the beneficiaries.

He further added that as Kigezi sub region,they have worked closely with President Museveni, saying that even in 2026,they will give the needed support.

During the same meeting, Rubanda District Chairperson Steven Kasyaba urged LC1 leaders to adhere to the Local Government Act in order to promote harmonious living among residents.

While at that launch of PDM in Rubanda in October last year, Minister Musasizi said the fund is NRM government’s strategy to integrate substance households into the money economy.

While at the launch of PDM in Rubanda district in October last year, Minister Musasizi,noted that PDM is NRM government’s strategy to integrate subsistence households into the money economy saying that they have so far sent shs1. Trillion to 10,594 PDM saccos in this financial year as revolving funds

About Post Author