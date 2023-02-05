CHAOS at Water Ministry as showy bosses grab gov’t cars from drivers for private usage like boozing, bonking

Drivers at the Ministry of Water and Environment (MWE) are crying foul after their bosses have of late developed a habit of rendering them jobless and less productive.

The issue is that some bosses prefer to drive themselves using Government official cars assigned to them.

These have decided to personalise the vehicles, even when they are not supposed to do so.

And this has put them at logger heads with assigned drivers.

According to whispers, whereas the vice is common in all the departments, the notorious ones are officials (especially engineers) in the Urban Water Supply and Sewerage; Rural Water Supply and Sanitation and Water Production—all under the directorate of Water development.

And these are mostly middle aged men and women who always want to show off.

They want to use them to visit boyfriends, girlfriends and showing off to their peers at bars.

Whereas the official drivers are assigned to run all the errands, sometimes these bosses hire per time drivers who don’t demand much in terms of allowances.

“They can requisition for 10 days allowance and hire a private driver and give him two days allowances and pocket the rest,” says one of the concerned drivers. These are then left on the mercy of salaries only.

The rules require that Government vehicles be parked and secured after 5:00pm.

However, it is not uncommon to find government-registered vehicles engaged in private errands.

The cars are used to carry items such as charcoal, matooke, firewood and animals destined for wedding ceremonies or ferrying building materials to private construction sites.

As a result, the vehicles suffer rapid wear and tear, coupled with the ever escalating costs of lubricants and fuel.

“They can take away the car and fuel card only to come back when there is no fuel and the car is in bad shape. This makes it difficult for us to account for the money released for fuel and maintenance for work not done.”

And those who try to complain, they are not attended to or end up being fired.

The ministry’s transport officer, Hussein Limlim Mabuya said he was not aware of any complaint from drivers and declined to comment further.

We shall be naming the ministry officials fond of personalizing these cars in our subsequent publication.

The public service standing orders on the use, maintenance and disposal of Government property state that a public officer shall safeguard public property or assets entrusted to them and ensure that no damage occurs in the process of its utilisation, procurement and disposal.

The ministry of Water has the responsibility for setting national policies and standards, managing and regulating water resources and determining priorities for water development and management.

It also monitors and evaluates sector development programmes to keep track of their performance, efficiency and effectiveness in service delivery.

