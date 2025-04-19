Chinese Language Day: Tales and Travel Dreams of Global Learners

On April 20, in celebration of Chinese Language Day, about 70 Chinese language learners from 17 countries across 5 continents joined a special Chinese-English bilingual program titled Legendary Encounters online to explore Chinese mythology, which is an essential aspect of Chinese culture that continues to influence modern life.

Over the course of 40 minutes, participants shared their favorite mythological characters and the superpowers they wish they had. They also discussed some similarities and differences between Chinese mythological figures and those from other cultures, while exploring the cultural significance of Chinese mythology and its influence on contemporary society. Many of them took part in the show using their Chinese names, reflecting their deep engagement with the language and culture.

Several favorite mythological figures were shared in the show, drawn from sources such as blockbuster films and hit video games, as well as from classic literary traditions.

Advertisements

Li Qianzhi, a nine-year old girl from Montreal, Canada, shared that her favorite mythological figure is Ne Zha, who can fly on wind-fire wheels.

Sam Shuker from the U.K. said the Monkey King has become his most beloved figure after playing the video game Black Myth: Wukong, which recently topped Steam’s “most- played” list.

Gao Junjie, 11-year-old from Lyon, France, said his favorite character is Shennong, the Chinese God of Agriculture and Medicine who tasted countless herbs to find out their medicinal properties.

Certain mythological elements transcend cultural boundaries, emerging in diverse societies despite their distinct historical origins and belief systems. Gong Ximei from Russia compared the Russian firebird to the Chinese phoenix.

Both being magnificent and auspicious creatures, the Russian firebird is said to change the fate of anyone who touches its radiant feathers or attempts to capture it.

The Chinese phoenix, adorned with dazzling five-colored plumage, symbolizes harmony, virtue, and good fortune wherever it appears.

Hong Feilong from Thailand shares that there is also a monkey god named Hanuman in Thai culture, who can change size, fly, and multiply himself, just like the Monkey King in Chinese mythology. However, Hanuman from Thailand is married but Wukong from China remains happily single.

The magical powers of mythological figures often reflect the dreams and desires of people from the past. Thanks to technological advancements, some of these once- impossible dreams have become reality, with mythology often serving as a source of inspiration for innovation.

For instance, exoskeleton, a wearable device that can help people move better or carry heavy load, can benefit professionals in physically demanding jobs, as well as the elderly and those recovering from injuries. This is perhaps inspired by mythological figures known for their strength and power.

As many famous mythologies have been adapted into films, TV shows, and video games, die-hard fans like to visit the production locations for a fully immerse experience. Take the animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, rooted in Chinese mythology, as an example.

It has brought fame to many Chinese cities involved in the film. Xu Jingruo, 21-year-old from Madagascar, says her dream Chinese destination is Guilin, known for its breathtaking natural scenery and often described as a fairyland on earth. Kristina Spetsian from Belarus says she is eager to visit Chongqing, known for its iconic stilt houses perched on steep cliffs and its unique light rail system that passes through residential buildings.

The Chinese language is one of the six official languages of the United Nations. In 2010, to promote multilingualism and cultural diversity, the UN designated April 20 as Chinese Language Day.

This date coincides with Grain Rain (Gu Yu), one of the 24 traditional solar terms in Chinese culture that guide agricultural activities and mark seasonal transitions. According to legend, the dedication of the historical figure Cang Jie in creating Chinese characters moved the God of Heaven, who then sent a rain of grain to relieve famine.

Therefore, Grain Rain was chosen to celebrate Chinese Language Day in honor of Cang Jie, the creator of Chinese characters.

As the Chinese language gains greater global recognition, it has become not only a means of communication but also a bridge that connects people and cultures, creating more job opportunities.

Musa Hans, the Tanzanian director of the Confucius Institute at University of Dar es Salaam, said learning Chinese can open many employment opportunities for his fellow Tanzanians. Ana-Raluca Sassu, Vice-Rector of Lucian Blaga University in Romania, highlighted that language learning is not only about mastering a skill, but more about opening doors to a bigger world and a greater future.

According to China’s Ministry of Education, more than 190 countries around the world have carried out Chinese language teaching projects, and 85 countries have incorporated Chinese into their national education systems. The number of overseas Chinese language learners has exceeded 30 million.

The show Legendary Encounters is produced by China Global Television Network (CGTN), supported by China’s Ministry of Education, the Center for Language Education and Cooperation, and the Chinese learning platform Chinese Plus. It is launched across major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube.

A podcast version of the show is also available on leading podcast platforms.

About Post Author