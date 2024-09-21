Chinese President Xi Jinping sends special birthday message to Gen.M7

The President of the People’s Republic of China, H.E Xi Jinping has sent a special birthday message to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni who turned 80 years of age on 15th September, 2024.

The message was delivered to the President by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs- Permanent Secretary, Mr. Bagiire Vincent Waiswa.

In his message, H.E Jinping said over the past year, under President Museveni’s strong leadership, new achievements have been continuously made in Uganda’s national development.

“On this occasion of Your Excellency’s birthday, I have the pleasure to extend to you my sincere congratulations and best wishes. As a rotating chair of both the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77+ China, Uganda has made great contributions in promoting the South – South Cooperation for which I highly appreciate,” he said in a letter dated 15th September, 2024.

President Jinping also noted that China and Uganda are good friends standing heart to heart and good partners with solidarity for rejuvenation.

“With the strong support of Uganda and other African countries, the 2024 Summit of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) concluded with complete success,” he said.

“I attach great importance to the development of China – Uganda relations and wish to join hands with you to strengthen exchanges on state governance, enhance the synergy of development strategies, co-safeguard international fairness and justice, and inject greater impetus to the common development and prosperity for the Global South. I wish you good health and every success.”

