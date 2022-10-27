Chinhoi in the lead as Uganda Professional Golf Open tees off

By Thomas Odongo

Zimbabwe’s Robson Chinhoi is the day one leader of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open after coming atop a pack of 97 players on Wednesday at the par-72 Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa’s course in Kigo.

Chinhoi who won the 2020 professional event of the Uganda Golf Open at Uganda Golf Club in Kitante, Kampala shot 3 under par 69 on Wednesday to post a three-shot lead ahead of Thursday’s second round.

Chinhoi, a member of Royal Harare Golf Club in Zimbabwe is followed by two Kenyan professionals, that is; 2018 winner Dismas Indiza and Samuel Njoroge Chege who are tied for second with level par 72.

Chinhoi opened his round with a bogey in the par-4 hole 1 but at the end of his game, he had an eagle in par-5 hole 13 and five birdies. He birdied in the holes par-5 hole 2, par-4 hole 3, par-4 hole 5, par-4 hole 6 and par-4 hole 8. Overall, he shot one eagle, five birdies, eight pars and four bogeys.

Seven players are tied for fourth with 1 over par 73. The pack has three Ugandans, that is; Ronald Rugumayo, Grace Kasango and Visitor Mapwanya. Two Kenyans Njuguna Ngugi and Robinson Owiti are in the same group. Zimbabwe’s Nyasha Muyambo and Nigeria’s Kamalu Bako are also tied for fourth.

41 Ugandans made the day one cut whilst six didn’t. Dennis Anguyo didn’t show up on Wednesday albeit having registered for the championship.

85 players made the day one cut with the least score being 13 over par 85.

The 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open doubles as the opening leg of the 2022/23 Safari Tour, a qualifier for the 2023 Magical Kenya Open, a European Tour event.

The professional open is the fifth and final event of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Open. The events already played are; Ladies Open, Seniors Open, Amateurs Open and the Pro-Am.

The lead sponsor of the tournament is Uganda Breweries Limited through the Tusker Malt Lager beer brand. Co-sponsors/partners are; Pepsi, Case Medical Care, Absa Bank, HK Properties including NBS Sport.

Tusker Malt Uganda Professional Golf Open Day One Leaderboard

1. Robson Chinhoi (ZIM) – 69

T2. Dismas Indiza (KE) – 72

T2. Samuel Njoroge Chege (KE) – 72

T4. Nyasha Muyambo (ZIM) – 73

T4. Njuguna Ngugi (KE) – 73

T4. Robinson Owiti (KE) – 73

T4. Grace Kasango (UG) – 73

T4. Ronald Rugumayo (UG) – 73

T4. Kamalu Bako (NIG) – 73

T4. Visitor Mapwanya (UG) – 73.

