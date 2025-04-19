Christians cautioned against obtaining blood money

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara: As Christians from Catholic and Anglican churches from Mbarara City were commemorating the way of the cross, Associate Rt. Rev. Dr. Sheldon Mwesigwa, the Bishop of Ankore Diocese cautioned the public to desist from obtaining money through sacrificing lives of people and other corruption related ways.

During the congregation of Christians at Booma Grounds in Mbarara City where the two religions of Catholic and Anglican converged for general prayers after the way of cross, Bishop Sheldon mentioned that many people have gained their wealth through corruption and others betray fellows for money, something that has destroyed faith.

Advertisements

“As we are commemorating the death and the resurrection of Jesus, I want to remind the public that Jesus was betrayed because of money which was in some sort of corruption. Corruption started a long time ago, if you remember, Judas Iscariot, one of the twelve apostles/ disciples who went to the then Chief Priests who wanted Jesus eliminated and agreed to betray Jesus for 30 pieces of silver, but this offer did not help him because it was blood money. Please avoid obtaining money that comes from corruption channels, it comes with curses. Please work for your own money in whatever position you are,” said Bishop Sheldon.

Fr. Dr. Saverinus Ndugwa, the Vicar General Mbarara Catholic Archdiocese told the Christians that they should avoid things that separate them from God.

He said that murders are becoming rampant in this country, something that requires joint cooperation between religious leaders, Government leaders, security operatives and the rest of the communities to fight against these vices.

“Let us distance ourselves from such vices, let us avoid division among our religions and we totally condemn tribalism amongst us so that we remain as one Uganda and as children of God. Let the political party in power also give rights and freedom to other political parties that they deserve,” said Fr. Dr. Ndugwa.

Charity Kibaju Kamuhanda, the Aspiring Woman Member of Parliament Mbarara City also urged the public to avoid dirty money that comes through corruption and other evil stuff. She appealed to the Government Officials to totally desist from corruption and focus on service delivery for the people.

“We are entering into elections, I call on the electorates not to sell their votes, this will cost them in future as far as service delivery is concerned,” said Kibaju.

Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju County Member of Parliament said that politicians must always come up in support for the churches.

“We are what we are, we are the politicians because the religious leaders play a very big role in the development of society, we speak differently but we do the same thing. What happens in these activities is that Jesus Christ who was innocent was sentenced to death, this is a clear manifestation of what happens in the world. There are very many people in prisons who are innocent, Dr. Kiiza Besigye is in prison and he is innocent, so we come together in such events to pray for them that God should have mercy on them, that God should find the way for them to get out of prison. Stop feeling that you are great or you are above everybody and you start to malign people and oppress others, let us read from what Jesus went through that when you are humble God lifts you higher ,” said MP Mwijukye.

About Post Author