Church of Uganda clears Busoga Royal Wedding

The Church of Uganda has given a go-ahead the Busoga Royal Wedding between the Kyabazinga William Gabula Nadiope IV and his better half Jovia Mutesi, set to take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Adam Sadiiki, the spokesperson for the church, told this website yesterday that the wedding will go ahead because no court injunction has been received so far.

“Kyabazinga is a Christian, and he has expressed his desire to be wed in the Anglican Church, so our duty is to do what he has requested us to do,” Sadiiki said in a telephone interview on Tuesday.

He added, “We didn’t receive any court injunction stopping us from conducting the wedding. What we received was just a petition.”

But Sadiiki clarified that the Church of Uganda legal team is evaluating the circumstances and would provide advice appropriately.

“The Church is waiting for its legal team to complete it’s work of looking into the matter after which legal advice will be given,” he stated.

The Church made its announcement in response to two court injunction threats made by Alison Anna Nadiope, who claimed to be the monarch’s legitimate wife, which threatened to throw the royal wedding into complete disarray.

Using lawyers from the UK-based legal firm Anne Cuthbert Solicitors Limited, Alison initially brought the Kyabazinga before a court in the UK, the country of the supposed official marriage.

In her lawsuit, Alison told the head of clans and clans of Busoga Kingdom that the two were married in December 2016 and that the Kyabazinga hasn’t divorced her since. She also said that he will be committing bigamy if he gets married again.

The UK law states that bigamy is punishable by up to six months in prison.

A letter dated November 8 that was sent to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and the Bishop of the Busoga Diocese on behalf of Alison and signed by Mugerwa and Partners Advocates threatened a court injunction would be issued.

The letter demanded that the Royal Wedding be stopped on the grounds that the Kyabazinga is lawfully married, having supposedly had a civil marriage in December 2016 at Milldam House Bunbaby Road, Portsmouth PO13AF, under marriage certificate AK5947291.

The letter also alleged that Mitchell Muyisa, age 8, and Josephine Katali, age 6, are the couple’s two children from the previous marriage.

