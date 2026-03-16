CICD Uganda Launches Livelihood Development Accelerator Program to Boost Tourism in Buhweju District

By Octavius Tunanukye

The Centre for Integrated Community Development Uganda has launched a new initiative aimed at accelerating community livelihoods and tourism development in Buhweju District.

The Livelihood Development Accelerator (LDA) Program was unveiled during the Buhweju–Kampala Networking Dinner held at Kingdom Kampala on Saturday, March 7, 2026. The event attracted hundreds of participants from across Uganda, as well as representatives from Algeria, under the theme “Amplifying Buhweju to the World through Sustainable Growth and Community Empowerment.”

Speaking as chief guest, Benard Mujuni Makuba, a Commissioner for Equity and Human Rights at the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, urged communities to harness their cultural heritage and natural resources for economic transformation.

“We have a rich history in Buhweju and Uganda as a whole. We should monetize our ecology and heritage. Buhweju can be opened up for tourism if we package it well for the international market,” Makuba said.

He also encouraged innovators and local entrepreneurs to take advantage of government programs supporting the creative industry.

“There is growing government support for creative industries. Communities must prepare themselves and take advantage of these opportunities. Gatherings like this create networks that can open greater opportunities for success,” he added.

The keynote speaker, Arinaitwe Deo Rugyendo, who was also appointed to the CICD-Uganda board during the event, commended the organization’s Chief Executive Officer Jonan Nduhuura for his efforts in promoting tourism and community development in Buhweju.

Dr. Rugyendo described Buhweju as a region with strong cultural and ecological significance, noting his own historical connection to the area.

“My connection to Buhweju is sentimental. My grandparents migrated from Rubanda to this region over 200 kilometers away. Buhweju is not just a gold corridor but also an ecological treasure with forests and rivers,” he said.

He called on communities and leaders to rethink how tourism resources are managed and promoted.

“To transform tourism in Buhweju, we must move beyond being objects of resource extraction and become active drivers of development. This requires deliberate marketing, awareness and collective branding of our heritage,” Rugyendo said.

Human rights expert and social entrepreneur Nathan Mwesigye Byamukama also reflected on Buhweju’s development prospects, noting that despite its natural wealth, the district has remained relatively isolated for many years.

He highlighted past community efforts to improve infrastructure such as public roads and urged leaders to safeguard community investments.

“Local leaders must remain accountable for public and civic achievements. Roads and other social services that have been developed through community contributions must be protected and maintained,” Byamukama said.

Former Woman Member of Parliament aspirant for Buhweju District Alison Ayetoraniire Byamukama, who previously served on the CICD-Uganda board, praised the initiative and pledged continued support toward the district’s transformation.

“Buhweju is richly blessed with natural resources. With unity and consolidated efforts, we can transform tourism and other sectors. However, identity politics, religious divisions and tribalism have slowed progress. If we want meaningful development, these divisions must stop,” she said.

In his remarks, CICD-Uganda CEO Jonan Nduhuura thanked partners and community members who have supported the organization’s work over the years. He noted that although Buhweju has enormous tourism potential, progress has been slowed by limited investment and community engagement.

During the event, Nduhuura officially announced the appointment of Dr. Rugyendo to the board of the organization, re-affirming commitment to boost marketing, branding and media engagement of CICD-Uganda towards transforming the tourism sector.

He also raised a concern on transforming local communities from the grassroots.

“We call upon government, civic organizations and citizens to invest back home and support inclusive development not only in Buhweju but across Uganda,” Nduhuura said.

The Centre for Integrated Community Development Uganda is a non-profit and non-governmental organization operating in Buhweju District. It was founded in 2016 by Jonan Nduhuura and other associates as a grassroots initiative aimed at supporting underprivileged rural communities.

The organization focuses on empowering children, youth, and women through programs in poverty alleviation, education, environmental protection, and human rights advocacy. CICD-Uganda also champions tourism and cultural promotion, including the Buhweju Ecotourism and Cultural Initiative, launched in 2023 by Martin Mugarra Bahinduka.

The recently launched Livelihood Development Accelerator Program is expected to support initiatives in tourism, entrepreneurship and community empowerment as part of efforts to position Buhweju as a growing development hub in western Uganda.

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