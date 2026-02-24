CIVIL WAR ROCKS AIRTEL UGANDA! Leaked Dossier to Bosses in India Alleges Rot, Fear, Fallout and “Managed Optics” Under New MD

When Airtel Uganda ushered in a new leadership era in 2024, many employees say they believed a fresh wind was finally blowing through the glass corridors of Airtel Towers in Kampala. The appointment of Managing Director Soumendra Sahu, who succeeded former boss Manoj Murali, was introduced internally as the start of a bold chapter anchored on digital transformation, sharper execution and renewed growth.

But barely a year later, that optimism has, according to a lengthy internal letter seen by RedPepper, given way to anxiety, mistrust and deep internal divisions.

At the centre of the storm is a 2,400-word dossier addressed to Group CEO Sunil Taldar. The document, which multiple company sources confirmed was circulated internally, lays out a sweeping list of allegations touching nearly every department of the telecom operator. The authors, who describe themselves as concerned staff members, claim they are speaking out “before the situation goes out of hand.”

“As it stands now, you may witness your worst performances in many departments if this trajectory continues,” the letter warns. “We feel compelled to share what we know and why morale and performance are deteriorating.”

A follow-up email seen by RedPepper suggests frustration over what staff perceive as inaction from the top. “Dear Sunil, we are following up to understand the progress made on the issues outlined,” the message reads. “The team’s concerns remain unchanged, and there is a growing perception that this behaviour is being tolerated.”

The allegations are wide-ranging. At the heart of the allegations is a claim that the HR department has been reduced to what staff describe as a “paper-pushing unit” directly controlled by the MD.

Recruitment turnaround, they allege, has deteriorated because Soum insists on personally vetting nearly every hire. Even routine HR communications, including birthday emails, allegedly require his approval, leading to delays and frustration.

More alarmingly, staff claim that policies are being altered or introduced without proper alignment with HR leadership or legal review. “What kind of HR do we now have that cannot say anything and listen to the voice of the employees?” the letter asks.

Employees also allege that the long-overdue staff survey has been deliberately postponed out of fear that the results would expose widespread dissatisfaction. “Many people including senior managers have polished their CVs and are only waiting for opportunities to leave,” the authors warn.

The finance department, once perceived as insulated, is described as operating under intense pressure. Senior managers are allegedly being pushed to present figures in ways that paint a rosier picture than reality.

The dossier raises red flags about “gross ads” reporting, claiming over one million gross additions stem from customers holding multiple SIM cards under a single national ID, distorting net performance metrics.

Even more serious are claims that reports are being generated in ways that allegedly disregard IFRS standards to satisfy top management expectations. “The truth will eventually come to light,” the authors caution.

Internal Assurance, led by Tonny, is accused of conducting what staff describe as “witch-hunts instead of audits.” According to the document, some employees have been suspended for months with investigations repeatedly extended.

“You are guilty before you even speak,” one section claims, alleging that leading questions are used to implicate individuals rather than establish facts.

Sales and distribution teams are said to be buckling under pressure to deliver numbers. The letter alleges that multiple SIM registrations under one ID and SIM swaps are being counted as new sales to meet targets.

Managers reportedly feel sidelined as structural changes are imposed without consultation. “We are sitting on a time bomb,” the document warns, suggesting that real performance gaps may surface once accurate market data replaces internal assumptions.

Marketing is described as “almost non-existent,” with claims that previous strategies were discarded and the department restructured abruptly after Amit’s recruitment.

The dossier alleges five employees were terminated without due process during a sudden restructuring, claims that, if verified, could attract legal scrutiny. It also cites a growing exodus, including long-serving Brand Strategy Manager Noela.

Home Broadband (HBB) is portrayed as operating under “military-style leadership,” with staff allegedly fearful of stepping away from desks without permission. Rapid recruitment drives, including hiring 150 people within days, are described as chaotic and unsustainable.

The Enterprise department, once on a recovery path, is said to be “suffocated,” with stock shortages, delayed installations and prolonged audits affecting morale and delivery.

Customer service reportedly lost its CXD amid similar tensions. The legal department is described as “dead on arrival,” allegedly reduced to rubber-stamping decisions.

Networks and IT are said to be under strain, with murmurs of discontent bubbling beneath the surface. PR, meanwhile, is portrayed as constantly firefighting reputational issues while allegedly being undermined internally.

Throughout the dossier runs a consistent theme: fear.

Staff describe town halls as “stage-managed,” with rehearsed questions. One employee reportedly asked for “protection” before raising concerns during a session with the Group CEO.

They allege that dissent is met with hostility and that only a select inner circle enjoys the MD’s full confidence.

“Please intervene before it is too late,” the letter concludes. “We chose to speak up.”

In addition to the issues raised in the internal correspondence, RedPepper has received separate allegations relating to inappropriate workplace relationships, with some staff claiming the conduct has become “an open secret.” That some rampaging senior executives have since made it a habit to make sure they bonk everything putting on a skirt/dress but this is a story for another day. Some sources claim that a small circle of powerful executives operates with impunity, fostering what they describe as a culture where authority and personal relationships dangerously intersect.

Airtel Uganda’s Public Relations office has been contacted for a comment.

Whether this episode signals deeper structural tensions or simply the growing pains of corporate change is a question only time — and perhaps a transparent internal review — will answer.

For now, all eyes are on how leadership at Airtel Africa will respond to the concerns raised from within its Ugandan operation.

Watch this space!

