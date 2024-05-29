Civil war rocks PLU as Gashumba nukes Mawanda, Kabanda

A missive by the Patriotic League of Uganda National Vice Chairman in Central Buganda, Frank Gashumba has revealed a serious battle of world war proportions being underway in the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) formerly MK Movement.

This all started when Micheal Mawanda, the PLU Disciplinary Chairperson summoned Gashumba to appear before his committee over his social media conduct.

Gashumba had on Monday ranted on social media platform X, expressing concerns over deteriorating security situation in the country. He went on to call those in charge of security agencies – UPDF, Police, Internal Security Organisation, Military Police, spy agencies and Special Forces Command to step down if they cannot arrest the situation.

On top of tagging among others President Museveni, Speaker Anita Among, Gashumba accompanied the post with photos of CDF Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba (also Chairman of PLU) and new IGP Abbas Byakagaba.

To Mawanda, Gashumba attacked PLU Chairman Gen Muhoozi and this warranted summons for a hearing to consider an allegation of misconduct on social media.

By Gashumba proceeding to attach a picture of the Chief of Defence Forces and Chairman of Patriotic League of Uganda, and to tag his X handle as further, according to Mawanda, was a manifestation of the direction of this attack.

“Your words meant and were understood to be a public attack on the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda.”

GASHUMBA NUKES MAWANDA, KABANDA

Gashumba has now hit back not only at Mawanda but also PLU’s Secretary General David Kabanda. He says these two naturally hate him and says the manner in which he was summarily summoned to appear before the disciplinary committee speaks volumes about the level of disrespect and total disregard they have towards him.

Gashumba who says he is in this PLU thing for the sake of Gen.Muhoozi Kainerugaba whom he loves a lot, is also imploring Mawanda’s disciplinary stick to first go after other PLU members like Asaph Nahurira and a certain Minister who allegedly stole Rice and Meat meant for PLU supporters in the Greater Masaka region during a recent PLU rally there.

Appearing to reference the clean hands doctrine which is based on the maxim of equity of “he who comes into equity must come with clean hands,” Gashumba reminds Mawanda to first give his version of events to Police’s CID in regard to a recent Cooperatives Shs 164bn cash probe where his name was mentioned.

To Gashumba, the post was addressed to the leadership of the entire security apparatus and not to the leadership of Patriotic League of Uganda and that if he was to be summoned for disciplinary proceedings, it should have been the Chief of Defence Forces or the Inspector General of Police but not Mawanda.

WIDER PICTURE

We are told camps have started developing in PLU.

We are told pioneer mobilizers are being thrown under the bus and being treated with a lot of disrespect.

We are also told battle lines have been drawn between those in active politics or elitists Vs the kitchen cabinet.

On one side are reportedly Ministers and Mps like Kabanda, Mawanda, Abber and others Vs the likes of Gashumba, Toyota, Mwenda, Balaam and others.

This is a story for another day.

Watch this space!

