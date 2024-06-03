CLASSIC TALES! Hyena impersonates a witch doctor, swings top celebrity from the shrine

Women will never cease to amuse me with their naivety when it comes to security pin codes. Honestly, if any man wanted to trap juicy belles, a shrine is one mega spot to use. Although I usually attract babes as honey to flies, this time my chance to swing big and small mamas from all walks of life was over whelming.

On this blissful day, as I strategized myself in a shrine at Bwebajja where I had rented a room of shillings 200,000 (two hundred thousand) for just a month, I wanted to masquerade as a Witch doctor, a tactic to hook up highly maintained and budget beauties.

Guys I used to argue that beautiful women never go to traditional shrines apart from Namugongo shrine, but oooops! I came to a consensus that most women believe in witchcraft.

I don’t mind when guys call me a pervert but blame the creator who endowed me with a massive whopper and extra ordinary libido unlike my male counterparts.

Guess what? A friend of mine categorized me as an idiot because I rented an expensive pad for a shrine. Little did he know that my spirits are not these ordinary poor ones, they can make people rich since they believe in class.

I strategically sign posted my telephone contacts and a big arrow directly pointing to my modern shrine. As you know I am a renowned fake cosmetic trader, I thoroughly know women’s psychology when it comes to looking beautiful and unique from the rest of fellow female rivals. In this angle I indeed got what I had prospected, bummy and model shaped babes flooded the shrine. “We want to see the ‘jaja’ of this place”, a beautiful woman said as she stepped out of her posh pajero.

Meanwhile, I was peeping through the back cloth holes to see which of the five babes will be my delicacy. Man there was this sexilicious, booblicious and bootlicious babe who sent adrenaline down my spine towards my master blaster. I asked myself whether this babe was sent directly from the most high!

To make matters worse this outstanding babe had a killer voice and funny enough I knew her though she didn’t know me. She was from a certain drama and singing group in town. As they say certain things are better off not said, let me reserve her name for defamation and security purposes. After all my aim was to swing her period! Who cares if she was a celebrity?

“The patients are in the queue,” said Tina one of my ushers. Send one by one right in using the ugly first and beautiful last criterion. I derived this principle on the grounds of having a chance to chat at length with the most beautiful babes after the fake ones have left since I rarely have business with such idiots.

No sooner had the ugly faction left than the stunning beauty came in. I was as ripe as a yellow banana waiting for edibles. My gologo was almost busting with ego to swing this woman. What is your name beautiful? I asked.” I am called Grace,” she responded rolling her eyes from left to right, South, North West and East.

Deep down in my soul I knew she had fallen for me, not with my well-built chest that has driven women so close to me for many years in my bonking business.

“Jaja I have a problem with my husband he is cheating on me massively and he no longer gives me money as frequently as he used to,” Grace narrated. “Oh! May the spirits give us a solution so fast so that we put him in the bottle (kinigeria style)” I quickly commented. “You mean jaja you have such powerful spirits to curb a man from cheating?” Grace inquisitively asked as she turned her neck and eyes in a romantic way.

“Don’t doubt the power of the gods my sweetie I softly answered her. My dear girl let us move to the next section and I give you the most remarkable love portion to tame your man,” I tricked her.

“Oh my God jaja, I can’t wait to get that charm,” said Grace. Hey! The anaconda inside my pants was almost escaping because it stood straight facing its dish (Grace’s Kandahar).

“Alright my girl lets administer this charm before it rains because this medicine I am about to give you works best when it is still shinning.”

“Oh Hyena, let’s go to the room then,” said Grace. Gentlemen God created some women in a special way. Grace had this vibrating bum that sent my soul to the ecstasy world. I immediately tricked her into laying on a white cloth claiming it was holy and the gods will directly flash bad luck from her body Grace lay on the white cloth and I told her that the gods had spoken to me that to deal with her husband’s problem I have to sleep with and swing her.

“Never mind Hyena, I don’t care about anything provided my man gives me money and stops cheating on me,” said Grace. I felt like God had directly answered my prayers so I kicked off my trousers, sheathed my almighty man and entered her yoyo.

“Oh jaja you are such a sexy guy, how did you learn to swing a woman like this? ‘Oh! Oh oh Ahh! Oh! Jaja go deep oh! Oh! I am dying of sweetness jaja oh!” Grace screamed. I was lost for words because this babe was so juicy and sweet. I swung her to coma and after the western jazz style I usually end with, I asked her to dress up and leave without looking behind because gods will not work if she did. I will never give up on this business of faking witchcraft because it’s so yielding.

Till then, I remain yours truly, The Mighty Hyena.

