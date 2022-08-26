CLOUD 9! Mbarara hospital top accountant go Gaga over public service award

The mood has been celebratory and everyone wishes things can remain like that rather than constant admonition from patients demanding for drugs or complaining about services. We are talking about Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. The hospital recently scooped the 2022 public service award beating all other Government hospitals in the country. However, according to insiders, for reasons yet to be known, the happiest has been Francis Mugisha, the Hospital’s senior accountant who says winning such an award arouses inner motivation.

“It’s good that the public has appreciated our services and we continue to offer more to the people (wanainchi),” he was overheard telling friends.

Ever since he was transferred there, Mugisha has been at the top of his game. He has revolutionised everything and some attribute this to his seniority. He seems to be enjoying his new posting. He previously worked at Ministries of Finance, Local Government and Gender. In his late 50s, he hails from Kisoro-Rugando in Rwampara district.

His performance track record, according to insiders can be testified to by former colleagues and close buddies like Wilson Muhairwe (Gender), and a one Isaac also from Gender.

There is also Ritah Atuhwere previously at Gender but now at National Women Council (with blessings from Mugisha) and Atim (though now disgruntled due to lack of promotion)—this is a story for another day.

