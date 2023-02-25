COMING OUT CLEAN! Arua NUP boss threatens to quit party over LGBT allegations

Hadad (L) threatens to quit NUP as Sheik Jafar looked on during a press conference on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

BY ANDREW COHEN AMVESI

ARUA. The former Arua Central Division Member of Parliament (MP) contestant on the National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket, Salim Hadad has threatened to quit the party over his alleged support for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT).

While speaking during an anti-gay press conference organized by Sheik Shaban Abu Jafar, the Arua Muslim District Khadi at Muktar Mosque in Arua City on Thursday, Hadad vowed to leave NUP if the LGBT allegations labelled against his party are proved to be true.

“Before being NUP, I’m a West Niler and a traditionalist. When I say traditionalist, I know I follow the law of nature. It is very clear! It is unheard of in the West Nile. Today the elders will be shocked that we now have lesbians and gays and questioning homosexuals in West Nile that was unheard of,” Hadad said.

“When we were growing up, you would never hear a man getting attracted to a man and therefore, if those allegations are true, we are yet to find out whether they are true. If they are true, on that one, I will stand my ground to depart from the party because I cannot go against the law of nature and my religious affiliation clearly states that you can’t say you are a Muslim and then you are busy getting attracted to another man when you are a man and you can’t say you are a woman when you are busy getting attracted to another woman,” Hadad added.

According to Hadad, God tells people in the Bible and Quran that a man must marry a woman, stressing that you won’t be called a believer if you hold another view contrary to what the Almighty has said.

“So, I am a believer, I also want to go to heaven and so, I want to make sure I’m in line and in good books with the Almighty,” Hadad said.

Hadad also agreed with President Yoweri Museveni on his earlier statement in which he wondered how a man can get attracted to a man and vice versa.

Hadad’s remarks, however, excited Sheik Jafar who demanded the former Parliamentary contestant to make it clear that if NUP subscribes to LGBT, he will join President Museveni’s NRM party.

But Hadad quickly responded by saying he doesn’t want to rush or be quick on Sheik Jafar’s conclusion.

Meanwhile in his remarks, Sheik Jafar promised to expose any Muslim found to be guilty of practicing LGBT, saying the practice is against Quran teaching.

