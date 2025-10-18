FUFA Suspends New Uganda Premier League Format, Back to Old Ways

The StarTimes Uganda Premier League will revert to the previous season’s format following the decision to suspend the newly introduced league format.

This decision comes after the FUFA Executive Committee, in consultation with the Uganda Premier League Board, league sponsors and the clubs, agreed to halt the implementation of the new structure for the 2025/2026 season.

According to Uganda Premier League Board Chairperson Arinaitwe Rugyendo, the decision was reached after extensive engagement with various stakeholders aimed at preserving the integrity and image of the game.

‘We have withdrawn it to study it more, test it more, consult more, and educate, inform and sensitise the public, particularly the fans, to understand it better,’ Rugyendo explained.

He emphasised that the process was informed by internal consultations and feedback from the football community.

‘We have been making lots of consultations, and as a board we chose to speak to all sides that had concerns. We wanted to reach a conclusion that protects the image of the game and supports football. Football must win first before any individual interests or opinions,’ he added.

Rugyendo also revealed that the matter was discussed during the recent annual general meeting of the Federation of Uganda Football Leagues and that the clubs had initially agreed to proceed with the new format to assess its feasibility.

‘However, there have been many concerns, especially from fans on social media. We reviewed all the feedback, assessed it, and arrived at this decision,’ he said.

The suspension gives stakeholders additional time to understand the proposed reforms before further implementation.

FUFA President Hon. Magogo Moses Hassim revealed that after a series of meetings and discussions, it has been agreed that the League reverts to the old format.

“As FUFA, we have listened to the clubs and other stakeholders and agreed that we revert to the old format for this season. We will go back and make more reviews, further consultations and we will get back to it next season,”he said.

Magogo was quick to say, it is only the format that has been discussed but the other reforms that were introduced at the start of the season will continue to be reviewed.

