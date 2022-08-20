CONCERT OF THE YEAR! B2C boys Conquor K’la again

The famous Kampala Boys well known as B2C last evening brought freedom city along Entebbe Road with a well-attended concert. It has been their first concert since 2018.



The crowd that graced b2c Concert last night at Freedom city(Photo credit; Bukedde)

People started turning up for the event at 5:00pm and by 8:00pm, the boys had started performing their songs like Gwe Weka, Awo, Munda Awo and Nyongera.

Revellers enjoying the B2C music ( Photo credit; Bukedde)

By 9:30pm, they left the stage for other musicians like Ykee benda, Zex Bilangilangi, Levixone, Carol Nantongo, Spice Diana, Nice Henry and John Blaq. The B2C trio later returned with different costumes before closing the show at midnight.