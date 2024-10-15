CONFESSION! Katanga step-sister, a key witness in his murder trial, did not attend his burial

KAMPALA, UGANDA —Naome Nyangweso, the step-sister of the late Henry Katanga and a key witness in his ongoing murder trial, did not attend his burial, sparking questions about her relationship with the deceased.

Court records show Naome claimed she was too distraught but held a parallel gathering at her mother’s residence in Kashari. At this gathering, Naome allegedly made inflammatory remarks about Molly Katanga, Henry’s wife.

Phone logs presented in court revealed Naome and Henry spoke only twice in the two months leading up to his death. One call concerned Henry’s decision to choose cousin Lydia Kabirisi as the paternal aunt (ishenkazi) at his daughter’s wedding.

Under cross-examination, Naome admitted not caring for Henry’s bereaved family after his death. Henry’s phone records, however, showed frequent communication with Molly, with at least two calls daily from September to October 30th.

Defense lawyer Jet Tumwebaze questioned Naome’s decision to testify in Runyankore, despite being proficient in English. Nyangweso had previously issued three police statements in English and serves as the LC1 chairperson for Bugolobi, where English is dominant.

Tumwebaze suggested Naome was feigning ignorance to complicate court proceedings and evade questioning. Nyangweso responded in Runyankole, “I mean what I have said.”

When asked why she only made three statements to police after Henry’s death, despite claiming to know he was in danger, Naome failed to provide evidence of Katanga confiding in her.

The defense alleges Naome presented herself to police as a Katanga family member to inherit Henry’s property. This claim is compromised by Naome’s false testimony in a land dispute case, where she claimed to be the biological daughter of Arthur Edwin Katanga.

The trial resumes tomorrow with Naome facing further cross-examination.

