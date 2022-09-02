Construction Worker Killed In Soil Collapse During Excavation

One person was killed and another injured at the construction site at Mbiro Zone, Kafumbe-Mukasa Kisenyi II, and Central Division in Kampala City on Friday.

According to reports, the accident occurred at 9am when the victims were carrying out an excavation before unstable soil gave way around them.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigire identified the deceased only Kato adding that investigations are ongoing into the matter.

‘’The territorial police at Old Kampala are investigating an incident where soil collapsed on two workers, who were carrying out an excavation at a construction site. The two victims were rescued and rushed to Doctors Clinic, Mengo, where one only identified as Kato succumbed to the injuries’’, said Owoyesigire.

The deceased’s body was conveyed to the city mortuary at Mulago as inquiries into the incident continue.

There are also efforts to track down the site engineers.