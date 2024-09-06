Consumers Choice Awards: UIA DG scoops ‘Excellence in Investment Promotion’ accolade

The Director General, Uganda Investment Authority (UIA), Mr.Robert Mukiza has been recognized for his tremendous efforts to promote investment in Uganda.

Mr.Mukiza will formally receive “Excellence in Investment Promotion Award” at this year’s Consumers Choice Awards Dinner scheduled today, September 6, 2024 at Golf Course hotel-Kampala.

“It is with great pleasure that I extend our warmest congratulations to you on behalf of the Consumers Choice Awards team. This award recognizes your outstanding efforts and significant contributions to promoting and facilitating investment in Uganda,” said the Consumers Choice Awards C.E.O Mr. Salim Bari.

In addition to receiving this prestigious award, Mr.Mukiza will also be a guest speaker for the evening and he is anticipated to give insights on the topic “The Future of Investment in Uganda: Opportunities and Challenges”: Discussing emerging trends, opportunities for growth, and how to overcome challenges in the investment landscape.

In the year 2023, Uganda beat six other nations to emerge the best investment destination in Africa during a global investor award gala dinner at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of the 13th edition of the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) that took place (May 7 – 8) in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

According to Mr.Bari, the Consumers Choice Awards is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating excellence in various sectors by honoring companies and individuals who have demonstrated outstanding commitment to quality, innovation, and consumer satisfaction.

This year’s Consumers Awards Dinner held under the theme “Celebrating Excellence: Honoring Business Success and Individual Leadership”: Recognizing business excellence and the individuals who inspire through their leadership and vision, will be graced by Maj. (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, the Vice President of the Republic of Uganda as the Chief Guest.

This is the 7th edition of the Awards. Consumer Choice Awards are the idea of Consumers Guide Magazine.

Consumers either vote online or in a ground survey conducted by the magazine.

