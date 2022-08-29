CORNERED! Kale USA wealth in fresh trouble

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

Former Inspector General of Police Gen. Kale Kayihura’s hopes of reclaiming his huge wealth in the United States has suffered another big setback.

It has emerged that in a recent meeting with President Yoweri Museveni, the United States Representative to the United Nations, Linda Thomas Greenfield made it abundantly clear that her government will not withdraw its stringent financial sanctions it slapped against Kayihura, former Director General of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Gen. Abel Kandiho and other Ugandans.

Greenfield was recently in Uganda during which she discussed a wide range of issues with President Museveni at State House, Entebbe. Top on the agenda was the current military war between Russia and Ukraine, and Uganda’s reported human rights violations.

The alleged human rights violations were the basis of the September 2019 sanctions which the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) slapped on Kayihura. The sanctions include a travel ban to the United States.

Justifying the sanctions, the United States Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, Sigal Mandelker said: “We are targeting Uganda’s former police inspector Gen. Kale Kayihura for using corruption and bribery to strengthen his political position, as units under his command committed serious human rights abuses.”

The United States Government also slapped financial sanctions against Gen Kandiho in 2021.

Uganda Government has been using different diplomatic fronts to convince the United States Government to withdraw the sanctions, but in vain. The issue was also raised during the recent meeting between President Museveni and Greenfield, but the American diplomat insisted on building the so called ‘democratic institutions’ in Uganda.

