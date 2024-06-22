CORPORATE BUZZ: Centenary bank injects Sh200m as Masaza Cup 2024 edition kicks off

Centenary Bank has renewed its support for the 2024 Masaza Cup with a sponsorship package worth Sh200 million. The new commitment is in line with the bank’s promise last year to support the tournament with 600 million UGX over a three-year period.

The tournament kicked off today-Saturday, June 22nd, 2024 with Bulemeezi FC taking on Buluuli FC at Kasana Stadium in Luweero.

During the launch, Joseph Balikuddembe, CEO of Centenary Bank, reaffirmed the bank’s support in nurturing emerging talent. He called for a fair spirit of competitiveness among the different teams that will participate in this year’s edition.

“Our work in the community extends beyond sports to health, education, environmental conservation, church activities and other community initiatives such as nutrition and construction, to name just a few,” he said. Balikuddembe.

“To all the teams participating in this year’s tournament I extend my best wishes. Play with passion, integrity and mutual respect. Remember that this tournament is not just about winning but also about demonstrating the highest standards of sportsmanship,” he added.

Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga in his remarks thanked Centenary Bank for their continued support of the Masaza tournament which is an avenue for young talents to showcase their talent on a recognized platform.

“I am very happy to launch this year’s edition of the Masaza Cup where, like every year, young people with hopes and aspirations come together to use sport to unite their counties in the hope of showcasing their talents and winning this prestigious tournament.” Mayiga said.

“The progress that the Masaza Cup has made would not be possible without the support of partners like Centenary Bank. This type of commitment is the virtue we hope our athletes can instill in their quest to win. Without that dedication from our partners, this tournament would not have gained the traction it has had over the years. We want to thank Centenary Bank for continuing to support the development of local talent and we look forward to continuing to work together,” he concluded.

This year, 18 counties will battle it out in the quest to dethrone Bulemeezi, who won the Masaza Cup 2023. The tournament is seen as a platform for participants to showcase their skills while promoting the spirit of community and camaraderie.

As a bank committed to supporting initiatives that drive positive change and development in the communities it serves, Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest commercial microfinance bank, has a rich history of supporting various projects across Uganda. Over the years, the bank has invested significant resources in promoting education, entrepreneurship and community development. Its partnership with the Masaza Cup is an extension of this commitment, recognizing the fundamental role that sports play in shaping the lives of young people.

Since its inception, Centenary Bank has grown significantly and now serves 3 million customer accounts across 80 branches, 207 ATMs and more than 7,400 agents, with an asset base of 6 billion.

About Post Author