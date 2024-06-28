CORPORATE BUZZ! Centenary Bank celebrates customer week by giving back to customers

Centenary Bank, Uganda’s largest commercial microfinance bank, has been celebrating Customer appreciation Weeks uniquely and meaningfully throughout the year.

Over the past weeks, bank staff have purposed to visit valued customers and partners across the country to ascertain how best the bank can improve the customer experience on the services offered by offering more support.

In addition, the bank celebrates their success, rewarding and recognizing the customers for their great support.

The gesture of appreciation demonstrates the bank’s commitment to its customers and serves as a stark reminder of the reasons it exists.

According to Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager of Corporate Communications and Marketing, at Centenary Bank, “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. We recognize that our success is deeply rooted in their trust and loyalty, and we want to express our sincere appreciation for their continued support. By visiting them in their various locations, we aim to strengthen our relationships and reaffirm our dedication to their growth and prosperity.”

Centenary Bank’s Customer Week celebrations are carried out all year round, a testament to its customer-centric approach in our communities and commitment to continuous innovation tailoring our services from feedback from our customers.

By acknowledging the importance of the role their customers and partners play, the bank reinforces its position as a leader in the financial sector.

Lugalambi emphasized, “We believe that our customers’ success is our success, we are keen to listen and learn from our ownand remain committed to providing competitive solutions that meet their evolving needs. Our goal is to empower them to achieve their financial goals and improve their overall well-being.”

The bank’s outreach program is also a reflection of its core value of superior customer service excellence which provides the building blocks for mutual trust with customers and communities while strengthening its role as a trusted financial partner for life.

The bank’s sustainable finance investment supports growth and delivery of green financing solutions for renewable energy solutions and boosts financial literacy initiatives in communities where it gives back to customers and partners 2% of annual profit to promote wellbeing and transform lives at the grass root by promoting environmentally friendly practices and financial inclusion.

Centenary Bank contributes to the growth of a more sustainable and equitable economy.

Lugalambi added, “We are proud to be at the forefront of innovation in the banking sector. Our commitment to digital transformation, development of green financing solutions and deepening community financial literacy reflects our dedication to creating a better future for our customers, our community, and the environment. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that our customers receive the best possible service and support to achieve their aspirations.”

Centenary Bank’s Customer Week celebrations demonstrate the bank’s appreciation for its customers and its commitment to innovation and sustainability.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the bank plays a vital role in driving economic growth and development in Uganda.

Its customer-centric approach and focus on green financing and financial inclusion make it an exemplary institution in the financial sector.

Through initiatives like these, Centenary Bank continues provide building blocks for ordinary Ugandans to build wealth and create lasting relationships in communities while contributing to the socio-economic development of Uganda.

