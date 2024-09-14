CORPORATE BUZZ! Stanbic Bank donates medical equipment worth sh40m to Rubanda District health facilities

The assorted hospital equipment included Maternity Beds, Oxygen Concentrator, Sterilizer, among others were delivered to Bwindi Health center III in Nyamweru sub county by the Stanbic bank Uganda top management led by Sam Mwongeza the Managing Director together with banks Chief executive officers Spencer Sabiti Owoyesigire and Catherine Poran.

By Moses Agaba

Stanbic Bank has donated an assortment of Medical Equipment worth Ugx 40 Million to Rubanda District to supplement health services delivery to the community as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program.

The assorted hospital equipment which included Maternity Beds, Oxygen Concentrator, Sterilizer, among others were delivered on Saturday, September 7 to Bwindi Health center III in Nyamweru sub county by the Stanbic bank Uganda top management led by Sam Mwongeza the Managing Director together with banks Chief executive officers Spencer Sabiiti Owoyesigire and Catherine Poran.

They were unveiled and handed over to the Rubanda leadership that included Henry Musasizi State Minister of Finance and Rubanda East MP, Stephen Ampaire Kasyaba the Rubanda LC5 boss and Dr Abdon Birungi the District health officer.

The donated items are destined for different health facilities including Bwindi Health Centre III, Hamurwa HC IV, Bufundi HC III, and Ruhiija HC III.

The team appreciated Minister Musasizi for lobbying for the donation to the district.

According to Samuel Mwogeza, the Stanbic Bank Managing Director, a few months ago they conducted a meeting with Musasizi and he linked them to the Rubanda District Authorities who in turn penned down a letter, officially requesting for assistance with a number of medical items at various Health facilities.

Mwogeza said that they also considered Rubanda District in this year’s Corporate Social Responsibility program because they knew that it’s one of the youngest Districts in Uganda, and therefore needed as much assistance as possible, to grow and develop.

“Our role is to supplement what the government provides to community development. It’s our commitment to supplement the government to progress on matters of national interest for women, youth and farmers,” said Mwogeza.

Minister Musasizi lauded Stanbic Bank for accepting his request for support to the Rubanda District Health department.

He further hailed Stanbic bank for the good gesture and committed to building strong networks that benefit the people of Rubanda District.

He also thanked the bank’s leadership for a positive attitude aimed at supplementing government on community development acknowledging that the Government resource envelope is not enough, and that’s why they recognize the complimentary efforts from development partners like Stanbic Bank which also lends to the government to fund the national budget on good terms.

Ampeire Stephen Kasyaba, the Rubanda District LC.5 Chairman revealed that since he came to office in 2021, they have extended almost all maternity wards at all Facilities at the level of Health Centre IV and Health Centre III, and built structures for Outpatient departments on two Health facilities. He also noted that they were raising the first District Community Hospital at a tune of UgX.18 billion in Muko Sub County.

About Post Author